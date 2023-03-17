^

Fashion and Beauty

Moira Dela Torre hailed a 'living Barbie doll' with new look

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 10:48am
Moira Dela Torre hailed a 'living Barbie doll' with new look
Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre
Moira Dela Torre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre has been trending again for her body transformation. 

In her Instagram account, Moira posted photos of herself with a new hairdo but without makeup. 

"@zero1story_" she only captioned her post. 

Fans of the hit songwriter commented on Moira's post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moira (@moiradelatorre)

"Your beauty and aura radiates so much beauty and optimism," a fan wrote. 

"A living barbie dooooooll," another commented. 

"Everyone's dream girl," wrote another. 

Earlier this month, Moira bared how she lost 60 lbs in one year and a month, as well as being cleared of Hashimoto's Hypothyroidism, hormonal imbalance and infertility in her Instagram post.

"One year and a month apart — from 180 lbs to 120 lbs — 60 lbs lighter and cleared of Hashimoto's hypothyroidism, estrogen dominance, and no longer infertile after two years of being declared to be? No exercise, no diet, no surgeries," she wrote in her caption. 

She said she "secretly became bulimic for two years" back in 2020, a condition that left her "struggling mentally and physically." 

RELATED: 'No exercise, no diet, no surgeries': Moira de la Torre shares health journey

MOIRA DELA TORRE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Moira Dela Torre hailed a 'living Barbie doll' with new look
1 hour ago

Moira Dela Torre hailed a 'living Barbie doll' with new look

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre has been trending again for her body transformation. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Son Ye Jin, Dominique Cojuangco wear 'twinning' wedding gowns
2 hours ago

Son Ye Jin, Dominique Cojuangco wear 'twinning' wedding gowns

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Gretchen Barretto and Tonyboy Cojuangco's daughter Dominique and Korean star Son Ye Jin wore the same gowns on their respective...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Ukraine declared Miss Universe 2022 National Costume winner
1 day ago

Ukraine declared Miss Universe 2022 National Costume winner

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Two months after the culmination of the 71st Miss Universe competition in New Orleans, the Miss Universe Organization finally...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Wife jealous of husband&rsquo;s jeans, 5 other unbelievable denim stories
1 day ago

Wife jealous of husband’s jeans, 5 other unbelievable denim stories

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
An everyday uniform shared by millions all over the world, the 501 Original has been worn by millions of change makers, risk...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Take it from Kim Soo Hyun: Summer 2023 beauty essentials
1 day ago

Take it from Kim Soo Hyun: Summer 2023 beauty essentials

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
This summer, as you visit your favorite beaches, make sure to be equipped with the following health and beauty esse...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates advocate for menstrual leave, share International Women's Month messages
Exclusive
2 days ago

WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates advocate for menstrual leave, share International Women's Month messages

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates have a message for all women this International Women’s Month.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with