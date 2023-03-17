Moira Dela Torre hailed a 'living Barbie doll' with new look

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre has been trending again for her body transformation.

In her Instagram account, Moira posted photos of herself with a new hairdo but without makeup.

"@zero1story_" she only captioned her post.

Fans of the hit songwriter commented on Moira's post.

"Your beauty and aura radiates so much beauty and optimism," a fan wrote.

"A living barbie dooooooll," another commented.

"Everyone's dream girl," wrote another.

Earlier this month, Moira bared how she lost 60 lbs in one year and a month, as well as being cleared of Hashimoto's Hypothyroidism, hormonal imbalance and infertility in her Instagram post.

"One year and a month apart — from 180 lbs to 120 lbs — 60 lbs lighter and cleared of Hashimoto's hypothyroidism, estrogen dominance, and no longer infertile after two years of being declared to be? No exercise, no diet, no surgeries," she wrote in her caption.

She said she "secretly became bulimic for two years" back in 2020, a condition that left her "struggling mentally and physically."

RELATED: 'No exercise, no diet, no surgeries': Moira de la Torre shares health journey