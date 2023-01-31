^

Miss World to hold 2022 pageant in May 2023

Earl D.C. Bracamonte
January 31, 2023 | 2:19pm
Miss World to hold 2022 pageant in May 2023
Karolina Bielawska of Poland being crowned as the winner of Miss World 2021
MANILA, Philippines — After a delay in the 2021 edition due to COVID-19, this year's Miss World finals will likewise unfold at a much later date!

The Miss World Organization has announced that its 71st edition will take place in May 2023.

But to make up for the long wait, rumor has it that the new winner will receive a whopping $1 million in cash! It is a far cry from the usual practice of giving out a pro-rated portion of the prize money each month as salary or stipend, until a winner's reign is over — whether short or extended.

Aside from the said cash prize, the winner is also rumored to sign a Hollywood contract as part of her prize package. She will also be enjoying a world tour for charity and events as well as receive a bevy of luxury brands as goodwill ambassador. Moreover, she will be enjoying her reign in a plush apartment in London.

This early, well-wishing fans are hoping that Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyn Furniol will win the title and the amazing prize package.

Related: Poland wins Miss World 2021; full list of winners

With the Miss Universe Organization having a new owner, the Miss World Organization is also rumored to have a new co-owner. British businessman Dipendra Gulung, who owns the Himalayan jet company and a slew of Privé luxury cinemas worldwide, is the rumored co-owner after inviting the reigning queen Karolina Bielawska and the Miss World Organization to a party in their honor. Whether there is truth to all these rumors, we will soon find out.

When Karolina Bielawska hands over her crown to the 71st Miss World winner, she will have broken all previous records by having visited more countries, raised more funds and supported more humanitarian projects than any previous Miss World titleholder.

Always eclipsed by another alpha pageant during its December pageants, the Miss World Organization hopes that, this time around, all eyes will be focused on them during the forthcoming summer competition.

Albeit a bit late, pageant fanatics are still looking forward to the 71st edition of Miss World in May. Pageant organizers have yet to announce the date and venue of the competition. This early, over 80 delegates have signed up to join. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Negros Occidental wins Miss World Philippines 2022; Clint Bondad's brother Kirk is Mr. World PH 2022

