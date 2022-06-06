Negros Occidental wins Miss World Philippines 2022; Clint Bondad's brother Kirk is Mr. World PH 2022

From left: Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyn Furniol from Negros Occidental; Mr. World Philippines 2022 Kirk Bondad (top, right) and Miss World Philippines 2022 winners

MANILA, Philippines — Gwendolyn Furniol of Negros Occidental bested 35 other hopefuls to win as Miss World Philippines 2022, the top crown among four other titles, at the close of glitzy rites at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last night.

Gwen was also adjudged Best in Evening Gown, Miss Silka, Miss Love Your Skin, and winner of the Beach Beauty fast track challenge. As the new Miss World Philippines winner, she also, automatically, wears the corporate titles as Miss PAL, Miss Blue Water Day Spa, and Miss Megaworld. Gwen took home a prize package of P500,000 and a year-long contract with the ALV Talent Management. This is Gwen's second try at winning the crown, after her first attempt last year.

Alison Black of Las Piñas was adjudged Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 and won P300,000. She was awarded the Best in Swimsuit earlier in the evening, as well as co-winner of the Non-Fungible Beauty award.

Early favorite Ashley Subijano Montenegro was proclaimed Miss Eco Philippines. She advanced to the semifinal round as one of the winners in the Top Model fast track challenge, as well as winning Miss Photogenic. She won a prize package of P250,000.

Ingrid Santamaria of Parañaque was named Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022. Like Montenegro, she also advanced to the semifinal round as the other winner in the Top Model fast track challenge, as well as co-winner of the Non-Fungible Beauty award. She received a cash prize of P250,000.

Beatrice McLelland of Aklan was proclaimed Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2022 and got a cash prize of Php 150,000.

Justine Beatrice Felizarta of Marikina, who won as 1st Princess, was named Miss Tourism Philippines and co-winner as Miss Love Your Skin while Cassandra Bermeo Chan of San Juan, who won as 2nd Princess and Best in Talent, was announced as Miss Charity. Felizarta received P75,000 while Chan got P50,000.

All the titleholders, including the court, got a one-year management contract with the ALV network as part of their prize package.

The other ladies who advanced to the final round were:

Maria Gigante (Cebu, winner of the Sports challenge and co-winner as Non-Fungible Beauty),

Kayla Arriadne Tiongson (Lipa City, Batangas),

Erika Kristensen (Carmona, Cavite),

and Paula Maderieta Ortega (Albay).

The lucky candidates who also made it to the Top 20 semifinal round were:

Lady Justerinnie Santos (Bulacan, Best in National Costume),

Tsina Jade Chu (Iloilo Province, Goodwill ambassador),

Simone Nadine Bornilla (Marinduque) and

Erika Vinculado (Roxas City, Capiz) as co-winners in the Multimedia challenge,

Charyzah Esparrago (Taguig, winner of the Head-to-Head challenge),

Natazha Vea Bautista (Misamis Oriental),

Aliana Joaquin (Bacoor, Cavite), as well as Anje Mae Manipol (Quezon Province) and Patricia McGee (Zambales) as co-winners in the Beauty with a Purpose challenge.

Kristal Marie Gante of Davao del Norte, on the other hand, was the recipient of the Kumu World special award.

Chaired by Shenney Vegafria- Mumar, the other members of the judges panel included Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez, singer-actress Angelina Cruz, Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Juelar, Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla, JB Saliba, Danilyn Verra, actor David Licauco, Cleofe Albiso, Harold Geronimo, and Miss World 1973 first runner-up Evangeline Pascual.

Hosted by former Miss World Philippines titleholders Valerie Weighmann, Laura Lehmann and Katarina Rodriguez, the five-hour extravaganza was beamed live to a nationwide audience through the CNN Philippines network, and globally via the ktx.ph and Kumu platforms.

Apart from Miss World Philippines, Kirk Bondad, the model brother of former TV host and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's ex-boyfriend Clint Bondad, was proclaimed as Mr. World Philippines 2022 while Raed Alzghayer was named Mr. Supranational Philippines 2022.

