WATCH: Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi covered in blood in Jelly Eugenio artwork

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, Kylie Verzosa, actresses Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi, and fashion model Siobhan Moylan trended on social media after their bloody pictorial shot by celebrity lensman BJ Pascual.

The stars posted on their respective social media accounts photos of them wearing a white dress filled with blood.

“THERE WILL BE BLOOD. Working It! Episode 06 with @jellyeugenio featuring his muses @catriona_gray, @ivanaalawi, @kylieverzosa, @nadine, @binibiningnicolecordoves and @siobhan.moylan Premiering TOMORROW on my YouTube Channel!” BJ wrote on his Instagram account.

They first posted photos of them in a disco-themed pictorial. Hours later, a YouTube video by artist Jelly Eugenio 's music video "Disco Heaven" sang by Lady Gaga was released.

WATCH: 'Disco Heaven' by Jelly Eugenio

All of the stars danced in the video and it was ended with the stars covered in blood.

The music video came a few days before Halloween. — Video by Jelly Eugenio via YouTube

RELATED: 'I want it back': James Reid admits 'Always Been You' song about ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre