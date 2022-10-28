^

Arts and Culture

WATCH: Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi covered in blood in Jelly Eugenio artwork

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 8:54am
WATCH: Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi covered in blood in Jelly Eugenio artwork
Beauty queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, Kylie Verzosa; actresses Nadine Lustre and Ivana Alawi, and fashion model Siobhan Moylan
BJ Pascual via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, Kylie Verzosa, actresses Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi, and fashion model Siobhan Moylan trended on social media after their bloody pictorial shot by celebrity lensman BJ Pascual. 

The stars posted on their respective social media accounts photos of them wearing a white dress filled with blood. 

“THERE WILL BE BLOOD. Working It! Episode 06 with @jellyeugenio featuring his muses @catriona_gray, @ivanaalawi, @kylieverzosa, @nadine, @binibiningnicolecordoves and @siobhan.moylan Premiering TOMORROW on my YouTube Channel!” BJ wrote on his Instagram account. 

They first posted photos of them in a disco-themed pictorial. Hours later, a YouTube video by artist Jelly Eugenio 's music video "Disco Heaven" sang by Lady Gaga was released. 

WATCH: 'Disco Heaven' by Jelly Eugenio

All of the stars danced in the video and it was ended with the stars covered in blood.

The music video came a few days before Halloween. — Video by Jelly Eugenio via YouTube 

RELATED'I want it back': James Reid admits 'Always Been You' song about ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre

CATRIONA GRAY.

IVANA ALAWI

KYLIE VERZOSA

NADINE LUSTRE

NICOLE CORDOVEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi covered in blood in Jelly Eugenio artwork
1 hour ago

WATCH: Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi covered in blood in Jelly Eugenio artwork

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Beauty queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, Kylie Verzosa, actresses Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi, and fashion model Siobhan...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Over 30 countries to join as International Bazaar to return after 3 years
21 hours ago

Over 30 countries to join as International Bazaar to return after 3 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The International Bazaar will be staged once more this November after missing out the past three years due to COVID-19 p...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings
1 day ago

'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Artist Kristine Lim has collaborated with Filipino music icon Jonathan Manalo by interpreting the latter's songs as a...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Vigan 'kutsera' included in 'Humans of the North' series showcasing North Luzon culture, traditions
1 day ago

Vigan 'kutsera' included in 'Humans of the North' series showcasing North Luzon culture, traditions

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In celebration of the narratives that lend vibrancy to Philippine destinations, NLEX Corporation launched “Humans of...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipino Values Month: NCCA announces Filipino culture 'shorts,' November projects
2 days ago

Filipino Values Month: NCCA announces Filipino culture 'shorts,' November projects

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The National Commission for Culture & the Arts lined up a series of media projects for the "Bálay Pinoy" celebration...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
National Museums Month: Places to visit for nation building
2 days ago

National Museums Month: Places to visit for nation building

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jan Milo Severo, Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
October is Museums and Galleries Month, created by the government to underscore the importance of Filipino culture and heritage...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with