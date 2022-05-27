Stylish Susie: Susan Roces as beauty, fashion icon in photos

Susan Roces then (left) and a recent photo before she died at 80 years old.

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from being the "Queen of Philippine movies," Susan Roces, who passed away last May 20 at the age of 80, was a celebrated beauty and fashion icon of her time.

As among the prettiest faces in Philippine cinema, Susan's beauty was immortalized not only in films but also in many magazine covers.

As seen in the following photos courtesy of Susan's daughter, Sen. Grace Poe, the late screen siren showcased her timeless elegance even when traveling and off-duty with friends and family.

Photos courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe

