Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Philippine Movies' Susan Roces

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 21, 2022 | 12:00pm
Queen of Philippine movies, Susan Roces.
The STAR / Ricky Lo

MANILA, Philippines — Numerous celebrities and artists have offered tributes and condolences for the "Queen of Philippine Movies" Susan Roces, who passed away Friday night at the age of 80.

Fellow veteran actresses like Vilma Santos-Recto and Marciel Soriano led the tributes by posting throwback images with the late actress.

Actors John Arcilla and Lorna Tolentino posted messages on Instagram, with the latter saying she would hold the Roces in her heart and thanked her for the love.

Actress Bianca Manalo had a lengthy message as she reminisced memories of snacks and personal time spent outside of work, "Maraming salamat sa lahat ng masasayang ala-ala, tawanan, at kuwentuhan natin 'noong araw.'"

Manalo even joked about Roces introducing her to the late actress' ex-husband Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) up in heaven that they were both friends.

In a statement ABS-CBN said that Susan "instilled the values of love, faith, and hope with her loving portrayal of Lola Flora in 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano'," the role where she saw renewed popularity.

"Susan was an exemplary icon, who was a source of inspiration and strength as she served the Filipino people," ABS-CBN also said.

Her "Ang Probinsyano" co-star Sen. Lito Lapid said Susan was close to his heart not just because she was FPJ's wife and mother to fellow Sen. Grace Poe, but also because she was a strong pillar for a program who accepted him to be a meaningful figure on television.

Another co-star John Pratts said that he would miss Susan looking after and feeding their fellow cast members, as well as the many stories she would share.

The main star of the show Coco Martin, meanwhile, said "Mahal na mahal kita Lola. Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng biyaya, pag-gabay at pag-aruga. Nabuo ako, dahil sa pagmamahal mo. Hindi kita makakalimutan. Nasa puso at nasa isip kita habangbuhay."












