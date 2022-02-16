Julia Fox makes runway debut at New York Fashion Week after Kanye West split

Julia Fox walks the runway during LaQuan Smith - February 2022 New York Fashion Week rehearsal at 60 Pine Street on February 14, 2022 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Mere hours after her public breakup from rap superstar Kanye West, Julia Fox made her runway debut at the New York Fashion Week, opening the show for LaQuan Smith Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.

American fashion creator LaQuan Smith is the ideal designer to dress Fox, who’s known for his luxury clubwear, as well as his urban, sultry aesthetic.

Smith’s unapologetically sexy vision has attracted Hollywood A-list stars like Beyonce and Rihanna, and recently “And Just Like That” star Nicole Ari Parker.

The "Uncut Gems" actress walked down the makeshift catwalk in an old downtown private members' club, wearing a black satin gown with racy cut-outs across the chest. The New York glitterati reportedly cheered for the pop culture moment, which coincided with Ye recently sending Kim Kardashian a truck of flowers on Valentine’s Day.

Designer Smith couldn’t be more pleased to be part of Fox's fashion debut, which media outlets are now reporting as the 'ultimate revenge dress moment'.

“Julia has been my girl from day one,” Smith told WWD of booking his friend for the show.

“She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy,” Smith added.

Fox made it clear that she’s a self-proclaimed "#1 hustler," giving this statement about her split from Ye, “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love with the man Jesus Christ what do you think I am, 12 years old?!”

RELATED: Kanye West splits with Julia Fox, sends Valentine's roses truck to ex Kim Kardashian