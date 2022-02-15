

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Kanye West splits with Julia Fox, sends Valentine's roses truck to ex Kim Kardashian
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 15, 2022 | 12:43pm





 
Kanye West splits with Julia Fox, sends Valentine's roses truck to ex Kim Kardashian
US media personality Kim Kardashian (L) and husband US rapper Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. 
AFP / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Kanye "Ye" West sent a truck full of red roses to ex-wife Kim Kardashian's house on Valentine's Day.


The Yeezy designer sent the flowers after his declaration of his love for Kardashian and their four kids, following his split from girlfriend Julia Fox.


The photo of the truck with the flowers was captioned by Ye with, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR" followed by a string of red rose emojis.


Earlier, Kanye said he had "faith" he and Kim would reunite, saying, "I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY. I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER."


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)







 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)







 


Meanwhile, Ye's girlfriend of almost six weeks confirmed their split through a statement to Page Six. 


“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” her representative said.


The "Uncut Gems" actress also posted on social media, further confirming the breakup, “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love with the man Jesus Christ what do you think I am, 12 years old?!”


 




 


The split comes after West, 44, spent Super Bowl Sunday on a social media tirade in which he shared that he had cut Kid Cudi from his new album and bashed Pete Davidson, who is dating his estranged wife, for being "a  d*ckhead."


RELATED: Kanye West raps about beating 'Pete Davidson's ass' in new track 'Eazy'


 










 









KANYE WEST
KIM KARDASHIAN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel







Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel



By Marane A. Plaza |
18 hours ago 


Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval were seen together in a hotel in Tanauan, Leyte today, Valentine's Day, as photos of the...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Wag talagang mag-iwan': Gerald Anderson shares lesson after losing millions to robbers







'Wag talagang mag-iwan': Gerald Anderson shares lesson after losing millions to robbers



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Gerald Anderson learned the hard way to never leave his valuable possessions inside the car again, as robbers...








Entertainment
fbtw













Edward Barber lookalike? Maymay Entrata introduces boyfriend on Valentine's







Edward Barber lookalike? Maymay Entrata introduces boyfriend on Valentine's



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Actress Maymay Entrata finally introduced her non-showbiz boyfriend through social media on Valentine's Day.








Entertainment
fbtw













Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'







Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'



By Marane A. Plaza |
18 hours ago 


Kris Aquino shared her birthday wish in a lengthy message on Instagram. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts







Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago 


Actress Julia Barretto admitted that she’s afraid of ghosts, as she shared her fears while filming her upcoming...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









From friend zone to lovers: Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque share sweet Valentine's story







From friend zone to lovers: Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque share sweet Valentine's story



By Jan Milo Severo |
32 minutes ago 


Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she was the one who initiated her first kiss with boyfriend Dominic Roque. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Angel Locsin finally receives wedding ring from Neil Arce







Angel Locsin finally receives wedding ring from Neil Arce



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 hour ago 


Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin finally received her wedding ring from husband Neil Arce. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Oscars adds 'fan favorite' prize voted by Twitter







Oscars adds 'fan favorite' prize voted by Twitter



5 hours ago 


Next month's Oscars will include a new "fan favorite" prize for the year's most popular film as voted for by Twitter users,...








Entertainment
fbtw













How Rico and Maris make their relationship work







How Rico and Maris make their relationship work



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
14 hours ago 


Rico on how he and Maris stay strong as a couple: ‘Actually, nagugulat lang din kami talaga. Kasi ako, all these years...








Entertainment
fbtw













Latin sounds explosion in Marry Me







Latin sounds explosion in Marry Me



By Baby A. Gil |
14 hours ago 


We are at this point in time when people are likely to do anything, even the insane, ridiculous, dangerous, etc. for views...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with