Kanye West splits with Julia Fox, sends Valentine's roses truck to ex Kim Kardashian

US media personality Kim Kardashian (L) and husband US rapper Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Kanye "Ye" West sent a truck full of red roses to ex-wife Kim Kardashian's house on Valentine's Day.

The Yeezy designer sent the flowers after his declaration of his love for Kardashian and their four kids, following his split from girlfriend Julia Fox.

The photo of the truck with the flowers was captioned by Ye with, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR" followed by a string of red rose emojis.

Earlier, Kanye said he had "faith" he and Kim would reunite, saying, "I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY. I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER."

Meanwhile, Ye's girlfriend of almost six weeks confirmed their split through a statement to Page Six.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” her representative said.

The "Uncut Gems" actress also posted on social media, further confirming the breakup, “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love with the man Jesus Christ what do you think I am, 12 years old?!”

— Julia Fox confirms break up with Kanye West pic.twitter.com/P3y9gNXtoN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022

The split comes after West, 44, spent Super Bowl Sunday on a social media tirade in which he shared that he had cut Kid Cudi from his new album and bashed Pete Davidson, who is dating his estranged wife, for being "a d*ckhead."

