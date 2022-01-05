'Pinakamaganda talaga mga Filipina': Janine Gutierrez reacts to being among 'world's most beautiful women' 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez believed that Filipinas are the most beautiful women in the world.

At yesterday's virtual press conference for her hit ABS-CBN series, “Marry You, Marry Me,” Philstar.com asked for Janine's reaction for being part of the "100 Most Beautiful Faces" 2021 list by film critic website TC Candler.

“Flattered. I think ang pinakamaganda naman talaga mga Filipina and I’m honored,” Janine said.

When asked for her beauty secret, Janina said it comes from happiness.

“Beauty secret? Ewan ko ha. I think it really comes from the inside na masaya ka and you also made the people around you happy,” she said.

Actress and YouTube sensation Ivana Alawi was declared as the fourth most beautiful woman in the same list.

The model and recording star jumped from 11th last year to 4th this year in the list now topped by Blackpink’s Thai rapper Lisa Manoban.

Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano ranked 18th on the list. She was no. 1 last 2017.

