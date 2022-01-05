



















































 
























^


 











 















Fashion and Beauty


'Pinakamaganda talaga mga Filipina': Janine Gutierrez reacts to being among 'world's most beautiful women' 2021




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 11:50am
 





'Pinakamaganda talaga mga Filipina': Janine Gutierrez reacts to being among 'world's most beautiful women' 2021
Actress Janine Gutierrez
Janine Gutierrez via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez believed that Filipinas are the most beautiful women in the world. 


At yesterday's virtual press conference for her hit ABS-CBN series, “Marry You, Marry Me,” Philstar.com asked for Janine's reaction for being part of the "100 Most Beautiful Faces" 2021 list by film critic website TC Candler.



“Flattered. I think ang pinakamaganda naman talaga mga Filipina and I’m honored,” Janine said. 


When asked for her beauty secret, Janina said it comes from happiness.  


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by JANINE (@janinegutierrez)







 


“Beauty secret? Ewan ko ha. I think it really comes from the inside na masaya ka and you also made the people around you happy,” she said. 


Actress and YouTube sensation Ivana Alawi was declared as the fourth most beautiful woman in the same list. 


The model and recording star jumped from 11th last year to 4th this year in the list now topped by Blackpink’s Thai rapper Lisa Manoban.


Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano ranked 18th on the list. She was no. 1 last 2017. 


RELATEDIvana Alawi among top 10 ‘Most Beautiful Faces in the World’ for 2021


 
















 



JANINE GUTIEREZ

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









J.Lo, Justine Bieber, Cardi B and Dua Lipa wear Kaze







12 hours ago


J.Lo, Justine Bieber, Cardi B and Dua Lipa wear Kaze



By Maurice Arcache |
12 hours ago 


Kaze Origins KN95/FFP2 respirator injects personality into our new daily necessity. Available in eye-catching curated colors...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw











 

&lsquo;Cebu,&rsquo; as defined by local artisans







7 days ago


‘Cebu,’ as defined by local artisans



By Kae Batiquin |
7 days ago 


“A City,” Deyan Sudjic writes, “is never complete, and cannot be a product of a single vision.” With...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













 Romance is in the air







7 days ago


Romance is in the air



By Maurice Arcache |
7 days ago 


An exquisite red Christmas tree, dazzling archways, and larger-than-life romantic swans. Romance was definitely in the air...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Dressed for a cause


 




14 days ago


Dressed for a cause



By Anna Martelino |
14 days ago 


Angola Consul Helen Ong has been at the helm of the Best Dressed Women of the Philippines for the past 18 years and for almost...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













The scents of Christmas







14 days ago


The scents of Christmas



By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
14 days ago 


The latest holiday scents aren’t what you would expect. Calvin Klein’s newest men’s fragrance, Defy, defies...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













A timepiece inspired by the Philippine sunrise







14 days ago


A timepiece inspired by the Philippine sunrise



By Maurice Arcache |
14 days ago 


Seiko continues to showcase the wonders of the Philippines through the second Philippine limited-edition Prospex watch.

 






Fashion and Beauty
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with