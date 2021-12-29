Ivana Alawi among top 10 â€˜Most Beautiful Faces in the Worldâ€™ for 2021

Ivana Alawi among top 10 ‘Most Beautiful Faces in the World’ for 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and YouTube sensation Ivana Alawi was declared as the fourth most beautiful woman in the world for this year by film critic website TC Candler.

The model and recording star jumped from 11th last year to 4th this year in the list now topped by Blackpink’s Thai rapper Lisa Manoban.

Another Filipino actress, Liza Soberano, ranked 18th on the list. She was no. 1 last 2017.

Apart from Ivana and Liza, Filipina actress Janine Gutierrez made it on the list this year, occupying the 78th spot.

Below is the list of those in the top 10:

1. Lisa Manoban of K-pop girl group Blackpink

2. Emilie Nereng, a Norwegian blogger

3. Halima Aden, a Somali-American model

4. Ivana Alawi, who started as a contender in GMA’s reality TV show “StarStruck”

5. Nancy Jewel McDonie of K-pop group Momoland

6. Yael Shelbia, an Israeli model who topped the list last year

7. Tzuyu, Taiwanese singer of South Korean girl group Twice

8. Lyodra Ginting, an Indonesian singer-actress

9. Jasmine Tookes, an American model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel

10. Nana (Im Jin-an), a South Korean singer, actress and model

According to its website, TC Candler’s annual “Most Beautiful Faces” list started in 1990 and is organized by the Independent Critics, which claims to be a diverse group of approximately 20 people living in various parts of the world.

The group added its website, searches far and wide to listen to millions of suggestions submitted by the public over the past couple of decades. The suggestions are then put together as a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty.

“Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a beautiful face. With those criteria in mind, TC Candler and the members select only 100 faces out of the approximately 105,000 female celebrities (which works out to less than 0.0010%). It is a thankless task, as no individual will ever agree with all of the choices. However, the general consensus has been that the Independent Critics have created a celebratory list that cherishes the feminine aesthetic and opens the world’s eyes to a unique, diverse and international collection of beautiful faces,” the group said.

Over 40 countries are reportedly regularly represented on the annual list that the website claimed to have garnered over four billion social media impressions in 30 years.

