

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Ivana Alawi among top 10 ‘Most Beautiful Faces in the World’ for 2021
 


Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
December 29, 2021 | 10:58am





 
Ivana Alawi among top 10 â€˜Most Beautiful Faces in the Worldâ€™ for 2021
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi as calendar girl for local rhum brand Tanduay. 
Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Actress and YouTube sensation Ivana Alawi was declared as the fourth most beautiful woman in the world for this year by film critic website TC Candler.


The model and recording star jumped from 11th last year to 4th this year in the list now topped by Blackpink’s Thai rapper Lisa Manoban.



Another Filipino actress, Liza Soberano, ranked 18th on the list. She was no. 1 last 2017. 


Apart from Ivana and Liza, Filipina actress Janine Gutierrez made it on the list this year, occupying the 78th spot.


Below is the list of those in the top 10:


1. Lisa Manoban of K-pop girl group Blackpink

2. Emilie Nereng, a Norwegian blogger 

3. Halima Aden, a Somali-American model 

4. Ivana Alawi, who started as a contender in GMA’s reality TV show “StarStruck”

5. Nancy Jewel McDonie of K-pop group Momoland 

6. Yael Shelbia, an Israeli model who topped the list last year

7. Tzuyu, Taiwanese singer of South Korean girl group Twice

8. Lyodra Ginting, an Indonesian singer-actress

9. Jasmine Tookes, an American model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel 

10. Nana (Im Jin-an), a South Korean singer, actress and model


According to its website, TC Candler’s annual “Most Beautiful Faces” list started in 1990 and is organized by the Independent Critics, which claims to be a diverse group of approximately 20 people living in various parts of the world. 


The group added its website, searches far and wide to listen to millions of suggestions submitted by the public over the past couple of decades. The suggestions are then put together as a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty.


“Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a beautiful face. With those criteria in mind, TC Candler and the members select only 100 faces out of the approximately 105,000 female celebrities (which works out to less than 0.0010%). It is a thankless task, as no individual will ever agree with all of the choices. However, the general consensus has been that the Independent Critics have created a celebratory list that cherishes the feminine aesthetic and opens the world’s eyes to a unique, diverse and international collection of beautiful faces,” the group said.


Over 40 countries are reportedly regularly represented on the annual list that the website claimed to have garnered over four billion social media impressions in 30 years.


RELATED: Ivana Alawi enters '100 Most Beautiful Faces' list


 










 









IVANA ALAWI

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Action thriller from start to finish







Action thriller from start to finish



By Leah C. Salterio |
1 day ago 


“If anything can go wrong, it will go wrong.” — Murphy’s Law.








Entertainment
fbtw












 
'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vall&eacute;e passes away at 58







'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée passes away at 58



1 day ago 


Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing Oscar Best Picture nominee "Dallas Buyers Club" and the multi-awarded...








Entertainment
fbtw













Gerald Anderson spends Christmas with Julia Barretto's family







Gerald Anderson spends Christmas with Julia Barretto's family



By Jan Milo Severo |
3 days ago 


Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson spent his Christmas with girlfriend Julia Barretto and her family.








Entertainment
fbtw













How Korean superstar Gong Yoo chooses his roles








How Korean superstar Gong Yoo chooses his roles



By Nathalie Tomada |
3 days ago 


Gong Yoo, without doubt, is one of the most recognizable South Korean superstars to Filipino audiences.








Entertainment
fbtw













Fil-Am music director Troy Laureta celebrates OPM in new album







Fil-Am music director Troy Laureta celebrates OPM in new album



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
2 days ago 


Foreign artists singing Original Pilipino Music hits from your childhood is something that Filipino-American music director...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Rio Carnival, Glastonbury&nbsp;to return as key events in 2022







Rio Carnival, Glastonbury to return as key events in 2022



3 hours ago 


From the Rio Carnival to Glastonbury, here are the top entertainment events that are likely to mark the coming year.








Entertainment
fbtw













The Witcher&rsquo;s Freya Allan on handling fame, learning from Henry Cavill







The Witcher’s Freya Allan on handling fame, learning from Henry Cavill



By Nathalie Tomada |
12 hours ago 


British actress Freya Allan got her biggest break and was introduced to the global audience via the epic action-fantasy The...








Entertainment
fbtw













Why Moi Bien prefers not to hear acting praise from Piolo







Why Moi Bien prefers not to hear acting praise from Piolo



By Bot Glorioso |
12 hours ago 


Moi Bien Marcampo readily shared that she prefers not to hear any kind words from Piolo Pascual when it comes to her acting...








Entertainment
fbtw













Songs for the New Year







Songs for the New Year



By Baby A. Gil |
12 hours ago 


Another year is ready to come to an end. We are now looking forward to an enjoyable, productive, exciting and most of all...








Entertainment
fbtw













'The Batman' trailer dropped: Robert Pattinson, Zo&euml; Kravitz are 'The Bat and the Cat'







'The Batman' trailer dropped: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz are 'The Bat and the Cat'



21 hours ago 


Robert Pattinson of "Twilight" fame is the new generation Bruce Wayne while "Big Little Lies" star Zoë Kravitz stars...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended









 




 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







 or sign in with