WATCH: Victoria’s Secret Angels give tips for OoTD, selfie, aspiring models

MANILA, Philippines — Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd and Lais Ribeiro recently visited the Philippines to launch the new makeup line of proudly Filipino lifestyle brand Penshoppe.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Romee and Lais gave tips for those wanting to take better selfies and OoTD (outfit of the day) photographs.

The Dutch and the Brazilian beauties also shared some advice for those aspiring to become international models like them.

“You have to work hard, be patient and what is yours will be yours,” said Lais. “Don’t compare yourself too much because it’s gonna go into your head.

“Work hard and never give up,” said Romee. — Videos by Erwin Cagadas Jr.