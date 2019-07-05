WATCH: Victoria’s Secret Angels describe Filipino beauty

MANILA, Philippines — Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd and Lais Ribeiro recently visited the Philippines to launch the new makeup line of proudly Filipino lifestyle brand Penshoppe.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Romee and Lais revealed their impression of Filipino beauty.

“I feel like they’re more on natural beauty. And also the people I’ve met here are so beautiful because they’re so nice!” Romee exclaimed.

“And I think that if someone is nice and welcoming, that makes someone so beautiful,” added the Dutch model, who had the honor to wear the 27-pound Shooting Star Swarovski look with over 125,000 Swarovski crystals at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

“It’s very unique. You know, you guys have such a unique, such a good vibe,” Ribeiro said of Pinoy beauty.

“Some people that you meet along the way in this business, they’re so beautiful, but they’re so rude and impolite, they become ugly,” the Brazilian model shared.

“But you guys, you have this unique energy that just makes everything so much better.”

Last 2017, Lais wore the $2-million Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra with 6,000 yellow diamonds, yellow sapphires, blue topaz, and 18-karat gold, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Both Lais and Romee wore their Angel wings at last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Kelsey Merritt debuted as the first ever Filipina to walk on the show’s runway.

Romee and Lais are the faces behind Penshoppe’s new makeup brand, Beauty Pop by Penshoppe.

Jeff Bascon, Vice President for Brand Management of Golden ABC, shared that it took them several tries and two years to perfect the line, from idea to development and formulation.

“We recognize that everyone is born beautiful. We want them to embrace that and Beauty Pop by Penshoppe is made to accentuate that. We want our customers’ natural beauty to pop,” Bascon explained why the brand decided to revive its beauty line.

According to the brand’s statement, Beauty Pop, now available at Penshoppe.com and select boutiques nationwide, boasts of colors and formulation to complement one’s natural looks and aims to offer makeup that is high-quality yet affordable.

The line kicks off with a Japanese-formulated, milk-chocolate scented lipstick collection with 18 shades in two matte finishes – HydraMatte and LiteMatte.

HydraMatte has moisturizing properties with Vitamin E. It is said to provide full color coverage and a velvety matte finish.

LiteMatte, meanwhile, is lightweight, long-wearing, buildable, and with a powder-like property.

The two matte finishes come in nudes, pinks, mauves, plums, wines, corals, reds and popping colors, which the brand assures to be able to complement all skin tones. — Videos by Erwin Cagadas Jr.