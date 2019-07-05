WATCH: Victoria’s Secret Angels show their walk in Manila
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2019 - 1:22pm
MANILA, Philippines — Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd and Lais Ribeiro recently visited the Philippines to launch the new makeup line of proudly Filipino lifestyle brand Penshoppe.
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Romee and Lais showed a sample of their famous walks, bringing a piece of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Manila. — Videos by Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Sponsored Articles
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
Recommended