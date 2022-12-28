Dev Depot: Adding to cart with love

(L-R) With the Tan family - Brian, Baby Zen and Ann. According to Brian, accepting their daughter's condition is the first step in realizing their purpose in life.

It’s the season of giving and it’s the perfect season for embracing one another’s weaknesses and strengths. But more than the imperfections, Christmas is a lovely moment for us to uplift and give inspiration to each other. We don’t need to be friends or blood-related to do this, all we need is that pure love that can bind even strangers together.

In an episode of Pamilya Talk, I met this inspiring couple who turned the challenges they faced into an opportunity to start their own business, and at the same time, inspire and help other parents struggling in raising their children (especially kids with special needs).

Meet Brian and Ann Tan, business owners of Dev Depot. Their business is a haven for parents who wish to look for equipment and furniture that are helpful for children’s development. Their story has got to be one of the most touching and heartwarming stories I’ve done this year!

In 2018, Dev Depot was born out of their love for baby Zen who was diagnosed with down syndrome. Having their daughter was both a gift and a challenge to the couple. Brian shared they still have many questions as to why this happened to their family. Inspired by their overflowing love for their daughter, they accepted fate and started to find ways on how they can better look after baby Zen. Some questions may remain unanswered. But once parents’ love overpowers doubts, they begin to move mountains and find answers for themselves.

Their daughter’s condition made Brian explore working with power tools in creating premium wood therapy equipment, toys, and other learning materials such as tracing boards, building block sets, learning towers, and study tables which are equipped for children’s overall development.

“Children learn through play,” Brian and Ann kept this mantra with them as they design products for Dev Depot. And who do you think served as their quality control manager? Who else, but baby Zen! They ensure that each of their product will engage and improve baby Zen’s developmental skills and, therefore, will also be effective to the kids who’ll use their product.

Their mission as business owners of Dev Depot came from their mission as parents to baby Zen. The hurdles they faced became a ticket to help other parents raise their kids as well. That is why it is important for them to have their products delivered safely -- to enable their customers to also fully enjoy and utilize the equipment and furniture they ordered.

Brian narrated one of their horror stories in transporting their items. “Nasira yung item na inorder sa amin pagdating sa Davao. Sure ako na sa delivery, sa handling nagka-problema kasi metikuloso akong magpack. Ilang beses kong binabalot ng bubble wrap at iba pang packing materials. Pinuntahan ko pa sa Davao para i-repair dahil kawawa naman yung batang gagamit nun at yung family na naghihintay. Hindi man lang inasikaso o binayaran ng delivery service.”

Brian and Ann said, switching to Entrego as their logistics solutions provider was one of the best decisions they have ever made. “Walang sakit sa ulo. They assigned an account executive to us at may viber group kami. Kaya hindi ko na problema ang delivery. I can now focus on manufacturing the items,” shared Brian.

As an online shopper, I’ve always wondered how items are being sorted and delivered to customers. Thanks to Entrego for letting me visit their warehouse in Biñan, Laguna, I finally witnessed myself how the magic works! In my interview with Cromwell Yumang, Sales & Business Devt. Director of Entrego, he shared that by taking care of the delivery needs of companies (from small to large enterprises) like Dev Depot, Entrego is able to help them grow and expand faster.

Visiting the Entrego warehouse and their automatic sortation machine in Biñan, Laguna.

Aside from the end-to-end service they provide, Yumang boasted of the quality service they extend to their customers’ customer. Entrego has their own website and mobile app where you can choose a variety of services -- same day delivery, express delivery, or even freight forwarding to different parts of the Philippines.

Airalyn Breiz, in charge of operations of the Entrego gateway and Allan Canlas, Sortation & Crossdock Head, also demonstrated the tedious procedures they follow in processing the items -- from labelling, weighing, sorting, and dispatching them to different location hubs, ready for delivery to the customers. Moreover, it was amazing to watch their high-tech autosort machine in action -- for accurate and automated sorting of the packages to their destinations.

With the Entrego team (L-R): Joseph Quesada, Allan Canlas, Airalyn Breeze, Cromwell Yumang and Carl Marqueses



According to a study done by Meta and Bain & Co., this 2022, a “faster delivery time” by a courier was the top factor for users’ satisfaction of their online shopping experience. They can find and switch through apps just to find that courier who will have the fastest delivery time.

But Dev Depot’s needs are more unique since they don’t just look at the speed of delivery, but at how careful is the logistics solutions company in handling their items.

Every item ordered from them carries with it the love of the person who bought it, the creativity and compassion of Dev Depot which designed the product, and the care and efficiency of the logistics company delivering the item.

Brian and Ann are grateful to their family, friends and clients who have supported them in their journey. As the couple shared, “Very challenging ang magkaroon ng anak na may special needs, pero laban lang! Thank you sa support groups namin at sa aming clients. Salamat po sa tiwala ninyo sa Dev Depot. Sinasalamin ng bawat laruan at disenyo ang ating tiwala sa lahat ng bata -- may special needs man o wala -- na kaya nilang makipagsabayan sa bawat hamon ng buhay. At yan ang tunay na tagumpay!”



--

Watch Pamilya Talk on Facebook, YouTube and Kumu (@JingCastaneda – 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. Monday & Wednesday). You can also follow my social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Tiktok, Twitter and Kumu. Please share your stories or suggest topics at [email protected]