Everything you need to know about franchising a Kumon Center this 2023

In over 60 years, Kumon has served more than four million children across 50 countries. Their success is due to the globally-appreciated Kumon Method of Learning, an individualized learning method for Math and Reading which sparks the potential of each child while developing their ability to the fullest.

MANILA, Philippines — In the Philippines, it is believed that education is the key to growth and success. It is what most families prioritize. So much so, that many parents are willing to invest whatever is necessary to ensure the future of their children, including in advanced classes and extracurricular activities outside of school.

Entering the education sector is a promising business opportunity because of the constant and consistent demand for education-related services. For business-minded individuals, this makes it even more appealing.

Rather than starting an independent business, consider franchising. Franchise businesses have higher rates of success in comparison, more so with a company that is widely known and recognized in the education field, and have a loyal customer base.

Kumon is the world’s largest and most well-established education franchise with years of continuous opportunity and growth. And in the Philippines, it has 300 centers in a span of just 20 years.

With an established name in business, Kumon facilitates comprehensive, hands-on trainings for franchisee-instructors before and after the opening of each Kumon Center, ensuring the quality of their services across its network.

Education as a viable business

In over 60 years, Kumon has served more than four million children across 50 countries. Their success is due to the globally-appreciated Kumon Method of Learning, an individualized learning method for Math and Reading which sparks the potential of each child while developing their ability to the fullest.

The method was developed by Toru Kumon in 1958, who wanted his son, Takeshi, had difficulty with his Math subjects. After much trial and error, the senior Kumon created learning materials that made his son excel in school. Since then, millions of children have benefitted from his methods.

A repute and dependable business partner

For its franchisee-instructors, Kumon helps them achieve career and personal growth and opportunity, business incentives, and continuous instructional training and support.

Also unique to Kumon franchisees is the support for all franchisee-instructors. These include marketing support to every franchisee to help them promote and boost their business, participation in monthly seminars, comprehensive trainings before and after opening Kumon Centers, and regular visits and assistance by office staff to the center.

What’s more, franchisee-instructors get a chance to learn with like-minded individuals who want to hone their skills through local and international trainings to keep up with the ever-changing business landscape. While never lagging on convenience and accessibility as they also offer online trainings for applicants who are ready to open and run their own Kumon Center.

From its humble beginnings, the learning center transformed into a household name and remains widely known for its accessibility, credibility, profitability and excellence. Kumon believes that children have inherent potential to grow, by practicing their reading, writing and calculation. In turn, they get to develop their confidence.

Kumon is more than just a household name in the education sector, it is a reputable company that has proven to be a worthy investment for business owners, for learners and their parents. This 2023, invest in children, invest in Kumon.

Start your very own franchise by signing up at https://ph.kumonglobal.com/franchise-enquiry.