Go Hotels Timog celebrates 5 years of commitment, gratitude

Standing tall and proud, Go Hotels Timog - Quezon City marks the property’s fifth year of outstanding service and commitment to its guests with a month-long, limited-time room offering with a booking and stay period until October 31.

MANILA, Philippines — Standing tall and proud, Go Hotels Timog - Quezon City marks the property’s fifth year of outstanding service and commitment to its guests with a month-long, limited-time room offering with a booking and stay period until October 31.

Priced at P1,155 net for an overnight stay in their standard room, its patrons can enjoy the warmth and convenience of hotel stays while ensuring their safety amidst the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to this generous rate, a guest has a choice of free parking, waived early check-in or late checkout, among many others.

On their anniversary date this October 13, freebies by the front desk await guests.

Five years since they first opened their doors to guests, Go Hotels Timog is still the fitting place to relax and take refuge from a tiring night out with friends or from a gastronomic adventure in the vibrant and bustling streets of Timog.

According to John Marc Salvador, Operations Manager of Go Hotels Timog, the property’s strategic location, like any of the Go Hotels patrons, is the top consideration of their guests.

“Per our guests’ feedback, the property’s good location makes their stay more convenient with easy access to convenience stores, groceries, malls, transportation and restaurants,” he said.

Staying committed to its promise of being “the leading Filipino hotel brand who is consistent and capable of providing an impeccable and excellent guest experience,” Salvador stresses that they “strive to deliver a quality service exceeding our guests’ expectations and making their everyday stay with us as the best hotel experience that they could ever have.”

In its fifth year, Go Hotels Timog remains resilient amid challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Proof of its commitment and assurance of a worry-free stay experience is the brand’s “Circle of Clean,” the high standard of hygiene and cleanliness of the Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, which Go Hotels belongs to. “Circle of Clean” is based on the World Health Organization and the Department of Health’s New Normal protocols.

Salvador points out that “the hotel is continuously growing and improving its services to cope with the demands and trends of the hospitality industry. Being able to surpass the pandemic situation with a smooth transition back to regular accommodation is one of the biggest achievements of the property. It has been very challenging but we got through it.”

As their way of celebrating this special milestone, the brand also puts the spotlight on the everyday heroes of its hotel, its team members, through an employee recognition day.

“Opening a hotel in a vibrant and highly competitive area can be a challenging venture,” says Salvador. “We want to dedicate our anniversary to our employees who worked hard for the success of our hotel for the past years. We would not make it without them, so it should have been devoted to recognizing their hard work, perseverance and dedication.”

Building a strong foundation, according to the manager, is the secret to the success of Go Hotels Timog.

“More than colleagues, we see each other as family. Through this, the challenges and obstacles that we shared together became easy to manage as we lend our hands to help each other. The pandemic changed our lives personally and professionally. It made things more complicated to bear but the situation has strengthened our relationship.”

The property features 218 boutique-style rooms and meeting rooms located along the vibrant streets of Timog in Quezon City.

Owned by Roxaco Asia Hospitality Corporation or RAHC are four Go Hotels within Metro Manila including properties in Timog Avenue, Quezon City; Ermita, Manila; Manila Airport Road, Paranaque City; and North EDSA, Quezon City. Roxaco Asia Hospitality-Go Hotels is managed by the Anya Hospitality Group.

For inquiries and reservations, visit www.gohotelsmanila.ph. You may also call +63 917 862 0847 or +63 917 828 5939 or email them at [email protected] or [email protected]

For hotel updates and promotions, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.