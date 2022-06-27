Passion Revolution takes center stage in this yearâ€™s Watsons HWB Virtual Summit and Awards

Passion Revolution takes center stage in this year’s Watsons HWB Virtual Summit and Awards

The Watsons team led by General Manager Danilo Chiong and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Go were all smiles after the successful 2022 HWB Virtual Summit Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — Watsons staged Passion Revolution: The 2022 HWB Virtual Summit on May 20 to recognize and award select health, wellness and beauty brands in the country today.

During the event, Watsons Philippines, led by General Manager Danilo Chiong, honored partner suppliers who have shown passion for delivering the best products and services to Watsons customers.

The list includes GSK Consumer Healthcare Philippines Inc., Iface Inc., Genson Distribution Inc. and Unilever Philippines Inc., which won in both the Health and Beauty Grand Award categories.

Watsons also revealed its exciting plans and programs for the year. These developments are designed to add more value to the customers’ shopping experience.

Photo Release Watsons’ Commitment Ceremony led by PR and Sustainability Head Viki Encarnacion, Trading Health Director Sonny Cuenco, COO Jefferson Go, GM Danilo Chiong, Trading Beauty Director Kim Reyes, Customer Director Jared De Guzman and e-Commerce Director Lovenna

Watsons Directors Sonny Cuenco (Trading Health), Kim Reyes (Trading Beauty), Jared De Guzman (Customer Marketing), Viki Encarnacion (PR and Sustainability), together with Watsons Chief Operating Officer, Jefferson Go, delivered presentations to further reinforce the trust of partner suppliers in Watsons.

Chiong said Watsons always does everything with Passion. “We are very excited to roll out our strategies for the year ahead. Together with you our partner suppliers, we will unleash the passion and ignite the revolution in the retail industry."

As an added treat, sensational viral Filipino girl group PPOP Generation serenaded the guests with some catchy tunes and cool dance moves.

To conclude the HWB Summit and Awards 2022, Chiong and the Watsons directors presented their commitments to partners and suppliers, highlighting the retailer’s role in leading the Passion Revolution.

