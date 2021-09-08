Panasonic launches window-type inverter aircon with COVID-fighting nanoeâ„¢ X technology

Panasonic launches window-type inverter aircon with COVID-fighting nanoe™ X technology

To help win the battle for Quality Air for Life, Panasonic has been rising to the call by optimizing its decades-long innovation called nanoe™ X Technology.

MANILA, Philippines — Ensuring clean air has never been as important as it is now, most especially that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading in almost every corner of the world.

With most people being confined to their homes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to stay safe amid the emergence of new virus variants, it is important to make every effort to keep the indoor air of homes and personal spaces as safe as possible.,

To help win the battle for Quality Air for Life, Panasonic has been rising to the call by optimizing its decades-long innovation called nanoe™ X Technology.

Photo Release Masaru Toyota, CEO and president of Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines

On July 31, 2020, Panasonic Corporation with Osaka Prefecture University, carried out a test and released a report verifying the effectiveness of its nanoe™ X Technology in inhibiting the novel coronavirus. The test showed that 99% of SARS-CoV-2 was successfully inhibited in 3 hours[1] through hydroxyl radicals contained in water (nano-sized electrostatic atomized water particles).

Complementing the previous test, Panasonic and global contract research organization Texcell announced last Oct. 26, 2020 the inhibitory effect of nanoe™ X technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals on the novel coronavirus.

This was after their collaboration for a new study that was based on a comparative verification conducted in a 45L test space containing SARS-CoV-2 with and without exposure to nanoe™ X. The report determined that over 99.99% of novel coronavirus activity was inhibited within two hours.[2]

What is nanoe™ X Technology?

nanoe™ X is a technology unique to Panasonic supported by continuous research and development since 1997.

Through more than 20 years, nanoe™ X has been found to inhibit pathogenic microorganisms[3] (bacteria, fungi, and viruses) and allergens, breaking down PM 2.5 components that have adverse effects on the human body.

The inhibitory effect of nanoe™ X on the novel coronavirus is the latest evidence of the power of this breakthrough technology.

By collecting invisible moisture in the air and applying a high voltage to it, nanoe™ X can produce hydroxyl radicals contained in water, which can inhibit the growth of pollutants such as bacteria and viruses.

Photo Release Engr. Francis Serrato, Communications and Product Planning manager of Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines

nanoe™ X is contained in tiny water particles, has a long lifespan and can spread over long distances. It also has an inhibitory effect on both airborne and adhered substances.

Panasonic air conditioners and its other appliances equipped with nanoe™ X contain about 4.8 trillion per second hydroxyl radicals. With this amount of hydroxyl radicals contained in water, nanoeTM X can inhibit surface-level pollutants by penetrating deep into fabric materials and inhibiting pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, pollen and hazardous substances.

Aside from residential indoor spaces, Panasonic’s air conditioners and nanoe™ X-equipped appliances are capable of providing 24-hour air protection in business establishments like restaurants, hospitals, offices, gyms or schools.

WAC’s new with Panasonic?

To help more Filipinos reap the benefits of COVID-fighting nanoe™ X Technology in their own homes and personal indoor spaces, Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines proudly introduces the latest addition to its line of air conditioners with this technology—the Panasonic Premium WAC Inverter XU Series Window Type with nanoe™ X!

Now making this new air conditioner available to the local market, the Panasonic Premium WAC Inverter XU Series Window Type with nanoe™ X not only continues a tradition of excellent cooling but more importantly, gives people round-the-clock protection against SARS-CoV-2, as well as other viruses and harmful pollutants.

Last Sept. 1, 2021, Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines introduced this newest nanoe™ X-equipped air conditioner during its highly informative virtual press conference Next Normal: Panasonic vs Pandemic, WAC’s New?

In the event, the Panasonic team showcased the innovative advantages of this exciting, new window-type inverter air conditioner with nanoe™ X.

Photo Release The Panasonic Premium WAC Inverter XU Series Window Type with nanoe™ X!

Aside from Panasonic product specialists, a panel of medical specialists also graced the event and presented updates on COVID-19, the current and emerging strains, as well as recommendations on protective measures against the threat of infection.

In the event, it was emphasized that the complement of nanoe™ X with science-based education on the novel coronavirus makes a potent combatant against the ongoing contagion. It serves to empower Filipinos that amidst the health challenges, they can count on Panasonic as their partner in the journey to attaining clean, safe, fresh quality air.

Before the launch of this new product, Panasonic has already made available various Split-type Air Conditioners with nanoe™ X Technology and the Portable nanoe™ X Generator in the Philippine market.

As a global citizen, Panasonic takes its purpose of caring for quality air to heart and is committed to the uninterrupted pursuit of the potential of nanoe™ X technology towards fulfilling its vision of A Better Life, A Better World.

REFERENCES:

[1] Verification of inhibitory effect of hydroxyl radicals contained in water (nano-sized electrostatic atomized water particle) on novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Available from https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2020/07/en200731-5/en200731-5.html

[2] Panasonic Introduces nanoe™ X technology for the Philippine Market. Available from https://www.panasonic.com/ph/corporate/news/articles/panasonic-introduces-nanoe-x-technology-for-the-philippine-market.html.

[3] Effects of hydroxyl radicals contained in water. Available from https://www.panasonic.com/ph/nanoe/all/verification/evidence.html