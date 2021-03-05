From free courses to job opportunities: Online academy is conditioning Filipinas for greater

MANILA, Philippines — The modern world can be tough for Filipinas; it was even doubly so in 2020. With everything they had to go through in the past year, to describe the whole thing as difficult would be an understatement.

But then we also know that Filipinas are as tough as they come—nerves made steel and fists turned iron from conquering ordeals.

2020 was no exception and so is 2021 where Filipinas will continue to champion in their endeavors, future-proof their skills, and more importantly, get back on their feet in the new normal and beyond.

Here to help pave the way for more success is a brand that believes in every Pinay potential. Leading hair care brand Cream Silk, in partnership with Edukasyon.ph, has launched Cream Silk Online Academy.

Hone from home

Cream Silk Online Academy is a free educational platform that offers a series of online courses—facilitated by industry experts and experts from global universities—all guaranteed to further raise demand for Filipino women in industries such as sales, communications, and project management.

Three featured courses are now available for online application:

Recommended for aspiring financial planners and those searching for a career in sales, this online course will teach basic sales strategies and build on negotiation skills.

This online course teaches effective communication skills within the workspace as well as skills for acing presentations. It is created with aspiring customer service executives in mind.

For project managers or office assistants looking to learn how to manage and complete several work projects remotely, then this online course is for the right choice.

Go from improving or learning new skills to working in no time since these online free courses are designed to be completed in just 1 hour.

Once completed, participants will get e-certificates of their chosen course, which they can surely add to their resumes to further show their skills and expertise.

What’s more, the Cream Silk-Edukasyon.ph partnership is also helping Filipinas get the right opportunities by connecting them to the right channels and potential employers, such as FWD Insurance, Cloudstaff, and [24]7.ai, among others.

Be greater than ever

In the ever-changing landscape that is the job market, things don’t have to be daunting. There’s no better time to be a Filipina, especially when there are resources that will help move things along.

The Cream Silk Online Academy makes sure to equip them with essential in-demand skills so they can go further in their careers and beyond. Because every Filipina won’t just settle for good, they strive no-holds-barred for greater.

Start your journey towards growth and success. Create your own account and enroll for FREE today!

For more information, visit the website here https://creamsilk-conditionedforgreater.edukasyon.ph.