THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
From free courses to job opportunities: Online academy is conditioning Filipinas for greater
Filipinas will continue to champion in their endeavors, future-proof their skills, and more importantly, get back on their feet in the new normal and beyond.

From free courses to job opportunities: Online academy is conditioning Filipinas for greater

Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — The modern world can be tough for Filipinas; it was even doubly so in 2020. With everything they had to go through in the past year, to describe the whole thing as difficult would be an understatement.

But then we also know that Filipinas are as tough as they come—nerves made steel and fists turned iron from conquering ordeals.

2020 was no exception and so is 2021 where Filipinas will continue to champion in their endeavors, future-proof their skills, and more importantly, get back on their feet in the new normal and beyond.

Here to help pave the way for more success is a brand that believes in every Pinay potential. Leading hair care brand Cream Silk, in partnership with Edukasyon.ph, has launched Cream Silk Online Academy.

Hone from home

From free courses to job opportunities: Online academy is conditioning Filipinas for greater

Cream Silk Online Academy is a free educational platform that offers a series of online courses—facilitated by industry experts and experts from global universities—all guaranteed to further raise demand for Filipino women in industries such as sales, communications, and project management.

Three featured courses are now available for online application:

1. Sales 101: Selling in the New Normal

Recommended for aspiring financial planners and those searching for a career in sales, this online course will teach basic sales strategies and build on negotiation skills.

2. Communications 101: Communicate Effectively with Customers

This online course teaches effective communication skills within the workspace as well as skills for acing presentations. It is created with aspiring customer service executives in mind.

3. Project Management 101: Managing Projects Remotely in the New Normal

For project managers or office assistants looking to learn how to manage and complete several work projects remotely, then this online course is for the right choice.

Go from improving or learning new skills to working in no time since these online free courses are designed to be completed in just 1 hour.

Once completed, participants will get e-certificates of their chosen course, which they can surely add to their resumes to further show their skills and expertise.

What’s more, the Cream Silk-Edukasyon.ph partnership is also helping Filipinas get the right opportunities by connecting them to the right channels and potential employers, such as FWD Insurance, Cloudstaff, and [24]7.ai, among others.

Be greater than ever

From free courses to job opportunities: Online academy is conditioning Filipinas for greater

In the ever-changing landscape that is the job market, things don’t have to be daunting. There’s no better time to be a Filipina, especially when there are resources that will help move things along.

The Cream Silk Online Academy makes sure to equip them with essential in-demand skills so they can go further in their careers and beyond. Because every Filipina won’t just settle for good, they strive no-holds-barred for greater.

Start your journey towards growth and success. Create your own account and enroll for FREE today!

From free courses to job opportunities: Online academy is conditioning Filipinas for greater

 

For more information, visit the website here https://creamsilk-conditionedforgreater.edukasyon.ph.

CREAMSILK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Your guide to getting a loan using car or truck OR/CR as collateral
Sponsored
1 day ago
Your guide to getting a loan using car or truck OR/CR as collateral
By Gerald Dizon | 1 day ago
Here, we talk about some of the things Filipinos need to know about putting up collateral and getting the money they nee...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
These 4 programs are restoring hope in Filipino communities &ndash; here&rsquo;s how
Sponsored
These 4 programs are restoring hope in Filipino communities – here’s how
2 days ago
Lifestyle Business
&lsquo;Doble Diskarte&rsquo; with the fastest home prepaid WiFi from Globe At Home
2 days ago
‘Doble Diskarte’ with the fastest home prepaid WiFi from Globe At Home
2 days ago
Enjoy connection with doble bilis boosters para sa buong pamilya!
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Avoiding the bait of a &lsquo;phishing&rsquo; expedition
Sponsored
3 days ago
Avoiding the bait of a ‘phishing’ expedition
3 days ago
Metrobank, one of the country’s top financial institutions, gives us a peek on how phishers think.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
'Wag mahiya magbenta': Neri Miranda tells those who want to earn during pandemic
8 days ago
'Wag mahiya magbenta': Neri Miranda tells those who want to earn during pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
With Neri Naig-Miranda's business knack and hardwork, it would not be farfetched for her to reach her dreams, including being...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Got solutions to post-pandemic problems? This reality show is looking for applicants
15 days ago
Got solutions to post-pandemic problems? This reality show is looking for applicants
By Ratziel San Juan | 15 days ago
A television show is seeking anyone who can pitch new solutions to address the economic and social impact of the COVID-19...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with