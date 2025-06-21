'Come From Away' Manila run sets sign language-interpreted performance for Deaf audiences

A scene from the Manila run of "Come From Away"

MANILA, Philippines — GMG Productions will have a special sign language-interpreted performance of its Manila run of "Come From Away" this June 27.

The production outfit collaborated with Filipino Sign Language (FSL) Deaf consultants and interpreters from the Benilde Center for Education Advancement of the Deaf and the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies - Interpreting Education Program to make the musical accessible to the Deaf community.

Carlos Candal, chief executive officer of GMG Productions, said in a statement that "theater should be for everyone" and the company was "committed to building a more inclusive audience by creating opportunities for people of all abilities to experience the magic of live performance."

The FSL interpreted show on June 27 in the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Candal added, was one of the steps his company is taking to realize that vision.

For the June 27 show, a dedicated orchestra seating section has been reserved exclusively for Deaf audience members and their companions to ensure clear sightlines and the best possible viewing experience to the interpreter.

RELATED: 'Come From Away' Manila run gathers 'all-star Avengers' of Filipino theater

Audience members can purchase these seats on the TicketWorld website using the promo code ACCESSSEATS.

This is on top of the standard discount for persons with disabilities that is available at TicketWorld for Deaf or Hard-of-hearing patrons with valid identification cards.

Based on true stories from the immediate aftermath of 9/11, "Come From Away" follows the 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland.

"As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander opened their homes, offering warmth, generosity, and hope to strangers from all walks of life," goes the production's synopsis.

"Come From Away" Manila finishes its run on June 29.

RELATED: 'Come From Away' Manila showcases 'malasakit, bayanihan'