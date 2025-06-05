'Come From Away' Manila showcases 'malasakit, bayanihan'

The cast and creatives of the Manila run of 'Come From Away'

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino-led production of Broadway musical "Come From Away" will shed more light on the Filipino values of hospitality and compassion.

Based on true stories from the immediate aftermath of 9/11, "Come From Away" follows the 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland.

"As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander opened their homes, offering warmth, generosity, and hope to strangers from all walks of life," goes the production's synopsis.

Philstar.com asked the difference or impact a Filipino cast brings to "Come From Away" during its media call last June 4 held at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, where the production will run from June 6 to 29.

Cathy Azanza-Dy, who plays Diane among other characters, pointed out that the show had been staged in Italy, Spain, South Korea, Japan, and even Gander, proving its universal appeal.

She cited a line from the show, "You found your heart, but left a part of you behind," which mirrors how "Come From Away" plays out in each global run.

"It comes to a theater somewhere and the people that band together bring out a special part of that story is unique to them," Azanza-Dy said.

The actress believes the Manila run centers on "malasakit," compassion, and "bayanihan."

Related: Broadway musical 'Come From Away' features Filipino-led cast, crew in Manila run

"You just feel this reaction that you must help not because [people are] in need but it's the right thing to do, it's something that's within you," she said.

She added that their performance will remind Filipinos of shared generosity and love.

For Gian Magdangal, who plays Oz among others, "Come From Away" is a reminder that people do not live in a bubble.

The "Philippine Idol" runner-up used theater as an example where there are some people who still do not know what musical theater is. Gian sees the staging of the show as a perfect opportunity to introduce it to a larger audience.

Magdangal recalled being amused when an individual in Cotabato commented on the YouTube stream of a musical he did. The online user was amazed by its production, and the singer-actor hopes that "Come From Away" will leave a similar impact.

"Kung saan ka man uupo sa teatro, mauuwi [sana] sila ng nakangiti o may story na, 'Uy, ganyan din kami sa barangay namin,'" Magdangal ended, quipping that communities like Gander exist just outside Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Joining Azanza-Dy and Magdangal are Carla Guevara Laforteza, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Sheila Francisco, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Caisa Borromeo, Topper Fabregas, Becca Coates, George Schulze, Garrett Bolden, Steven Cadd, Mayen Cadd, Rycharde Everley, and Chino Veguillas.

The original 2017 Broadway production of "Come From Away" was nominated for seven Tony awards, including Best Musical, winning Best Direction of a Musical for Christopher Ashley. Its West End production won four Olivier awards, including Best New Musical.

RELATED: Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo recalls 9/11, ends 6-year stage absence for 'Come From Away'