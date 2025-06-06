'Come From Away' Manila run gathers 'all-star Avengers' of Filipino theater

The cast and creatives of the Manila run of 'Come From Away'

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming Manila run of Broadway musical "Come From Away" features an all-star Filipino-led cast, dubbed by peers as the "Avengers" of the local theater scene.

Based on true stories from the immediate aftermath of 9/11, "Come From Away" follows the 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland.

"As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander opened their homes, offering warmth, generosity, and hope to strangers from all walks of life," goes the production's synopsis.

The Filipino-led cast includes Menchu, Lauchengco-Yulo, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Gian Magdangal, Sheila Francisco, Topper Fabregas, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Caisa Borromeo, Cathy Azanza-Dy, Becca Coates, George Schulze, Garrett Bolden, Steven Cadd, Mayen Cadd, Rycharde Everley, and Chino Veguillas.

At the media call for the show last June 4 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati where the production will run until June 29, the cast was asked about being called the "Avengers" of Filipino theater.

Schulze, who plays Kevin T. among other characters in the show, views the moniker as a representation of all the incredible actors who auditioned for the show, and it was minute details that determined the final selection.

The actor, who is making his stage return since the pandemic, also said a Filipino-led cast for a major production indicates support for local theater.

"This is a production that represents what Filipinos can do, actors across the board are incredible right now and so fun to watch," Schulze said.

Fabregas, who portays Kevin J. and other characters, acknowledged that while it is very flattering to be called the "Avengers" of Filipino theater, it is also a double-edged sword because of the pressure it brings.

He added the name does not necessarily mean his co-stars are not necessarily "the best of the best," but rather each of them brings their individual "special gifts" to the group, similar to the composition of the "Avengers" from the comics.

"We bring our own intelligence, the way we attack roles. We have people with editorial experience, who teach music, or lean towards comedy or drama," Fabregas ended. "We all bring what we can to the table and just bring out the best in all our performances."

The original 2017 Broadway production of "Come From Away" was nominated for seven Tony awards, including Best Musical, winning Best Direction of a Musical for Christopher Ashley. Its West End production won four Olivier awards, including Best New Musical.

