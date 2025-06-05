^

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo recalls 9/11, ends 6-year stage absence for 'Come From Away'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 2:30pm
Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo in 'Come From Away'
GMG Productions

MANILA, Philippines — Theater veteran Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo is making her return to the stage after six years in the Manila run of "Come From Away."

Lauchengco-Yulo is best known for her many performances with Repertory Philippines, slowly shifting into a directorial role which she continued leading the Full House Theater Company in productions like "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Her last stage appearance was a limited run of "Company" in 2019 opposite OJ Mariano, and the pandemic and Full House commitments kept the "First Lady of Philippine Musical Theater" from performing again.

That is until GMG Productions decided to stage "Come From Away" with an all-star Filipino cast, with Lauchengco-Yulo playing Beverley and other characters.

At a media call for the show last June 4 in the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, where the production will run from June 6 to 29, Lauchengco-Yulo recalled her last stage appearance was with co-stars Caisa Borromeo, Cathy Azanza-Dy, and Topper Fabregas.

Lauchengco-Yulo initially thought the pandemic was a sign that she would fully shift to directing but "Come From Away" came knocking, and for her it "still feels strange" acting again.

Related: Broadway musical 'Come From Away' features Filipino-led cast, crew in Manila run

The thespian added she remembered watching the television when the second airplane hit the World Trade Center towers in New York.

"I remember the first thing that entered my head was, 'This is World War III'," Lauchengco-Yulo ended, which was why the musical hits a personal spot.

Based on true stories from the immediate aftermath of 9/11, "Come From Away" follows the 7,000 airline passengers that were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland.

"As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander opened their homes, offering warmth, generosity, and hope to strangers from all walks of life," goes the production's synopsis.

Joining Lauchengco-Yulo, Borromeo, Azanza-Dy, and Fabregas in the all-star cast are Carla Guevara Laforteza,Gian Magdangal, Sheila Francisco, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Becca Coates, George Schulze, Garrett Bolden, Steven Cadd, Mayen Cadd, Rycharde Everley, and Chino Veguillas.

The original 2017 Broadway production was nominated for seven Tony awards, including Best Musical, winning Best Direction of a Musical for Christopher Ashley. Its West End production won four Olivier awards, including Best New Musical.

RELATED: Ballet Manila's 'Swan Lake' restaging to feature San Francisco Ballet dancers

