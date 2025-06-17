'Dalaga na si Maxie Oliveros': A new queer, coming-of-age musical

MANILA, Philippines — PETA-Plus, in partnership with J+ Productions, has opened a groundbreaking new musical "Dalaga na si Maxie Oliveros" which continues the titular character's story in a spectacular display of unapologetic expression, world-class drag, and proudly Pinoy storytelling like never before.

"The story takes off five years after the film/musical left off. There's no pre-casting. Every character went through an audition process," shared show director Melvin Lee of PETA-Plus.

Some of the drag personalities performing in the new Maxie musical, including from the from the House of Corazon, are:

Mrs. Tan, a runner-up from "Drag Den" Season 2, in the roles of Rainbow Bright and Kriska B

Gabrielle Villaruel, a freelance artist from the former Nectar club and who hails from Alabat Island of Quezon Province, essaying the role of Lilly Morena

Gerhard Krysstopher, a theater performer and former O-Bar host, as Pretzels

Jem Manicad, a television actor, plays the drag mother Mama Tars.

Zymbading, a Top 5 finalist from "Drag Race Philippines" Season 3, breathes life to Katana G

Corazon Filipinas, from "Drag Race Philippines" Season 1, plays Elsa Balutan

Bicol artist Jam Rivera aka Jamila, who plays the titular character, described the musical being about love, sisterhood, and family.

"As a provincial artist, I found a loving community in Manila. I found myself through interactions with my sisters in the musical. I learned about the auditions through a Facebook feed," said the Ateneo de Naga University Communications senior, who auditioned with Regine Velasquez's "Araw Gabi."

"There is a whole community of people waiting for me and you. You're not alone in this journey. Create something beautiful out of your struggles. To future Maxie wannabes, show who you are and the right people will come to you. Don't be afraid," she added.

J+ Productions marketing head Precious Bautista said they partnered with Pantay Organization for human rights and equality to shine a spotlight on drag communities whose impact continue to shape pop culture.

"This musical aims to build a future with SOGIE identities and steps into a bold connective space," Bautista ended.

"Dalaga na si Maxie Oliveros" plays at the Illumination Studios in Makati City until June 22. As a Pride Month offering, the musical is "paandar, palaban, at pasabog."

