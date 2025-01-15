Embrace fresh perspectives with 'Of Art and Wine' latest exhibit at Conrad Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Conrad Manila welcomes the new year with the unveiling of its latest art exhibit, “Machine of Thoughts,” as part of the 33rd edition of the hotel’s acclaimed Of Art and Wine series.

Featuring 53 dynamic works by five prominent artist-architects from The Authenticity Zero Collective (TAZC): Cocoi Base, Gab Brioso, Almi Domingo, Walther Ocampo, and Robin Ravago, the exhibit invites viewers into a thought-provoking exploration of form, space and human interaction.

“Conrad Manila is committed to championing local artists and fostering creative diversity through our Of Art and Wine series of exhibits at Gallery C. In the new year, we are particularly excited to introduce a dynamic line-up of six exhibits, starting with 'Machine of Thoughts,' which will offer our guests a fresh perspective through immersive and unconventional art, and ignite conversations about the evolving relationship between humanity and the material world,” says Fabio Berto, general manager of Conrad Manila.

Displayed at Gallery C until March 8, “Machine of Thoughts” breaks conventional artistic boundaries through non-representational expressions.

Each artwork stands as an autonomous creation while contributing to a larger evolving dialogue—a metaphorical “machine” generating new concepts and ideas. The exhibit challenges viewers to reassess preconceived frameworks, biases and attachments to historical or cultural narratives.

(Front row from left) Nestor Jardin, argGuest of honor, Peggy Angeles, SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation executive vice president, Elizabeth Sy, SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation president, Fabio Berto, Conrad Manila general manager; (Back row from left) featured artits Robin Ravago, Walther Ocampo, and Cocoi Base.

The official opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony graced by distinguished guests, including Elizabeth Sy, president of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation, Peggy Angeles, executive vice president of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation, guest of honor and art curator Nestor Jardin, and the featured artists of TAZC.

Art enthusiasts and guests are invited to experience “Machine of Thoughts” at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C, where all artworks are available for purchase.

To learn more about Conrad Manila’s art collection, visit www.conradmanila.com or call +632 8833 9999.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.