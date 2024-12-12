Gold bars with unique Palawan species designs advocate for environmental protection

MANILA, Philippines — An investment for your future and for Mother Earth — such is how local pawnshop franchise Palawan Group markets its new product line, Palawan Gold, which includes a 2024 gold collection featuring birds that are unique and endemic to Palawan.

“Kasi po pinapahalagahan namin ang likas na yaman ng Palawan. Kaya po ang bars po namin, (ang mga) ito po ay inspired by natatanging endemic birds na matatagpuan lamang sa Palawan,” Rona Juan, Palawan Gold Brand Manager, explained at her speech for the new products' recent launch in Makati City.

Now available via the brand’s branches and e-wallet Palawan Pay, Palawan Gold’s 2024 gold collection features the following designs:

Palawan Fly-Catcher for the one-gram bar

Two grams: Palawan Sunbird

Three grams: Blue Paradise Flycatcher

Five grams: Blue-headed Racquet-Tail

10 grams: Palawan Hornbill

20 grams, the “crown jewel”: Palawan Peacock Pheasant

Trio set: a combination of one, two and three grams

“Actually, ang peacock po ay may cultural significance sa mga Palaweño. Ito po ay nasa Puerto Princesa official seal,” Juan shared.

Captured by legal counsel, photographer and avid bird enthusiast Mike Gomez, the images, according to Juan, are a tribute to the beauty of the pawnshop chain’s home and headquarters, Palawan, where spouses Bobby and Angelita Castro formally opened the first Palawan Pawnshop in Puerto Princesa City on August 17, 1985.

“Sa mga larawan na ito po ay ipinapakita ang ganda ng likas na yaman ng Palawan, so the bars are not only an investment, but also pay tribute to Palawan’s natural resources,” Juan affirmed.

In the future, the company plans to continue its mission to advocate for environmental protection by coming up with new collections with images of Palawan’s other species. The gold bars can also be commissioned for customization to bear a company logo for corporate giveaways, for example.

“The design is really beautiful and it's not just today,” Bobby Castro said. “It gives the opportunity to invest in something tangible, with the focus of this first series as the endemic birds of Palawan.”

Through efforts like featuring Palawan's birds, the company calls for the “safety and rehabilitation of these species,” which are “necessary for the protection" of Palawan, dubbed as the Philippines' “last ecological frontier.”