Mocha Mousse is 2025 color of the year, says Pantone

MANILA, Philippines — It’s an earthy, delectable shade of brown for 2025 as Pantone has revealed its color of the year for next year.

Mocha Mousse has been named as Pantone’s 2025 color of the year. Described as a warming rich brown hue, Pantone said that the distinct color inspires deliciousness and pleasure.

It evokes images of cacao, chocolate, and coffee, which appeal to the common desire for comfort.

“Pantone 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a discreet and tasteful touch of glamor. A flavorful brown shade, Pantone 17-1230 Mocha Mousse envelopes us with its sensorial warmth. There is a growing movement to align ourselves more closely with the natural world. Characterized by its organic nature, Mocha Mousse honors and embraces the sustenance of our physical environment. Imbued with authenticity, Mocha Mousse finds harmony and balance between the demands of modernity and the timeless beauty of artful creation,” Pantone said on its social media posts.

Pantone explained that the Color of the Year program expresses a global mood and attitude, reflecting collective desires through a single, distinct hue.

Pantone designated Peach Fuzz as this year’s color of the year.

