Pantone names Peach Fuzz as 2024 Color of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — It's a warm and cozy hue for next year as Pantone described Peach Fuzz, its color for 2024.

Pantone revealed next year's color on Thursday, as the world awaited its yearly reveal.

"A velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body and heart," wrote the color institute on Instagram.

"A warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feelings this creates, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness. Subtly sensual, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration," it added.

The Institute's executive director Leatrice Eiseman said that they chose a color that is radiant with warmth and modern elegance, rooted in the search for the hue that echoes the "innate yearning for closeness and connection."

The American color institure is a consulting service within Pantone that forecasts global color trends and advises companies on color in brand identity and product development.

Next year's color is a contrast to last year's Viva Magenta, which is an animated shade of red that it equated to bravery and fearlessness.

