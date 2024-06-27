Cosplay attraction opens in Quezon City mall

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplay attraction Cosplay City in SM City Fairview opened its doors for cosplayers, anime and manga fans to expand their creativity and expressiveness.

The attraction is inspired by the recent World Cosplay Summit in Japan, which brought together global cosplayers of manga, anime and video games.

Cosplay City has several zones, including an Action Figure Display, a Funko Pop Exhibit, an Interactive Projector Room, a Toy Street area and a Tokyo City Vibe area for documentation.

Visitors can cosplay from a selection of more than a hundred costumes, wigs and props.

Just a few of the titles to cosplay at the attraction are "One Piece," "Spy x Family," "Genshin Impact," "Demon Slayer," "Attack on Titan" and "Kakegurui."

Single entry to Cosplay City — equivalent to 20-minute access — is either through a coupon on the SM Online app, the presentation of a SM Cinema ticket, or presenting P1,500 worth of single or accumulated receipts from mall tenants (the latter good for three entry passes).

Cosplay City is open until September 21 this year.

