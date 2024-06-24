Catriona Gray renews Christian faith

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray renewed her faith as she was baptized again by Favor Church, a Christian community in Manila.

In her Instagram account, Catriona posted photos of the baptismal.

"A new beginning with Jesus. Glory to God always," she wrote.

"So fulfilled to take the step of publicly declaring my faith today. I was baptized as a baby, but wanted to take this action as an adult. So thankful to the community and family that @favor.mnl is. Thank you God for never ceasing in the pursuit of my heart," she added.

She also shared a Bible verse from Romans 6:4.

"For we died and were buried with Christ by baptism. And just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glorious power of the Father, now we also may live new lives."

