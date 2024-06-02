LIST: New OPM songs to listen to this Independence Month

MANILA, Philippines — Sandwich vocalist singer Raimund Marasigan recently said that today is the golden age of Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

Now that it’s Independence Month, Philstar.com lists down new OPM songs to listen to.

Letters From June’s ‘Bituin’

Letter From June, the newest band to join the KDR Music House roster, released their first single “Bituin.”

"Bituin" delves into themes of love and longing. Initially written by vocalist Renzo Compuesto as a personal ode, the band transformed the song into a compelling piece that reflects the emotional turmoil of unrequited love.

With poignant lyrics questioning one's worth in a relationship, "Bituin" captures the essence of heartfelt vulnerability in a musical arrangement by band members Renzo, keyboardist Michelle Fajkovic, guitarist Arvy Perez, guitarist Sean Villa, bassist Danielle Porol and drummer Ken Lunas.

The members of Letters From June met in a school theater group in November 2022. They have been creating music together in a dorm room, drawing from personal experiences to shape their songwriting. Despite their varied personalities and music preferences, they value each other's contributions and the unique bond they have formed.

The band is thrilled to be part of KDR Music House, considering it a surreal opportunity. They are excited to share their music with a wider audience and are looking forward to achieving significant milestones with the support of the KDR Music House family.

Keiko Necesario’s ‘Kahit Pa Anong Mangyari’

Filipino indie singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario finds renewed strength in love and spirituality amidst unjust social conditions in her new single “Kahit Pa Anong Mangyari,”out on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

The pop-rock confessional shows Keiko’s resilience and vulnerability in disarmingly bold ways as she chronicles her story of overcoming a challenging season in her married life — thanks to God and her husband, who never left her side during a tumultuous ordeal.

According to Keiko, she penned the track at a time when she and her partner struggled to make ends meet while reflecting on what truly matters for her and between them.

“Last year, it came to a point when we only had P700 in our bank account, and we had to figure out what to do because there were bills to pay and other things to think about,” Keiko shared.

“During that difficult time, we chose to have faith because we knew and believed that seasons come and go. God was, and is our provider, so because of that whole experience, I got to write and finish the song.”

Gloc-9’s ‘Subok Lang’

Throughout his journey in the music industry, Gloc-9 has faced tons of struggles and challenges. His new song is called "Subok Lang," which suggests an attitude of perseverance and determination despite obstacles.

The lyrics also touch on the challenges and risks involved in pursuing a career in music, such as uncertainty and criticism. Gloc-9 mentions the need to remain steadfast and resilient, especially when faced with danger or opposition.

"Subok Lang" is a testament to Gloc-9's resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity. It encourages listeners to keep pushing forward, no matter the challenges they may encounter, and to believe in their own abilities to overcome the hassles.

This latest offering by Gloc-9 is part of the New Music Friday Philippines playlist on Spotify.

Will Mikhael’s ‘Akong Addiciton’

Cebuano singer Will Mikhael was able to tick off something from his singer-songwriter bucket list last May 25 after performing as the opening act for Jesse Barrera and Albert Posis during the Manila leg of their ongoing “The Hold On Tight Tour” held at The Podium Ball.

The talented Cebuano singer-songwriter performed his latest single “Akong Addiciton,” as well as his previous original releases “I’m So (Into You)” and “Inday.” Will also performed an acoustic version of OPM classic “When I Met You” to hype up the crowd.

Sahara’s ‘Agos’

An international recording artist based in Las Vegas, United States, Sahara launched her professional career as an OPM singer with her new single “Agos,” an original power ballad that she collaborated with Paul Sapiera, frontman and lead guitarist of Pinoy band “Rockstar.”

Regarding how the song “Agos” came to fruition, Sahara shared, “I first met Paul a couple of years ago at a Filipino bar called Noypitz. I sang ‘Sayang Na Sayang’ for karaoke and right afterward, he introduced himself and we immediately started talking about working together. But it wasn’t until last year that we finally got to collaborate on a Christmas song called ‘Aginaldong Mithi.’”

“We really enjoyed working together and I told him I wanted to try doing a rock song, and he sat down at the piano in my studio and sang ‘Agos’ for me... and I was instantly in love! It had everything I wanted and we started rehearsing right away. I never met anyone as talented yet humble as Paul, and he really challenged me to take my passion for OPM to a new level,” she added.

“The message of ‘Agos’ is the pain of being betrayed by someone you love and trust. It’s a story about lovers but it can be about anyone important in your life. I understand hardships and I’ve been on the receiving end of betrayal by friends and family so I know how it feels. But I also know there’s always hope,” Sahara explained.

