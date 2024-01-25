^

Sign language interpreter signs for deaf fans at Coldplay's Manila concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 1:08pm
Filipino sign language interpreter Bayani Generoso Jr. signing for deaf fans at Coldplay's Philippine concert
Kem Cabalhin via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Coldplay's recent "Music of the Spheres" concerts were nights to behold, and a few deaf fans of the band were able to enjoy the moment further because of a Filipino sign language (FSL) interpreter.

Archie Drilon attended Coldplay's second concert at the Philippine Arena with several other deaf fans, an experience made possible through FSL interpreter Bayani Generoso Jr. as provided by concert promoter Live Nation Philippines.

Bayani, aided by a ring light and the full lyrics of each song in the setlist, signed and danced for deaf fans in a special section allocated for them on the VIP ground area.

In a Facebook post, Archie thanked Bayani for "being the most amazing interpreter to interpret" Coldplay's songs and even lauded him for his "very creative, inspiring and unique" way of creating his signs.

SUBPAC vests were also present during the concert. These vests vibrated in tune with the performed tracks, aiding in the deaf fans' concert experience. 

In the same post, Archie called to advocate more for FSL access in Philippine concerts for deaf fans or those who want to sign for their deaf friends.

"Interpreters from Philippines deserved to be loved, appreciated and supported by you all guys with your continued supporting and loving!" Archie said. "Help us to advocate for more better opportunities to experience with future concerts that provides more accessibilities for everyone!!!"

Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin himself is a sign language advocate, which he attributes to partner Dakota Johnson. Underneath an alien head, Chris did the signing during their band's performance of "Something Just Like This."

Bayani, meanwhile, often signs for GMA Network's shows "Unang Hirit," "Balitanghali" and "Dapat Alam Mo!"

