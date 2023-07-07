Deaf artist from Davao goes viral with lifelike paintings

Dan Paul Gonzales and several of his artworks

MANILA, Philippines — A deaf-mute artist from Davao City has been receiving attention online after several of his lifelike paintings went viral on social media.

Commissioned works by 29-year-old Dan Paul Gonzales were cross-shared multiple times on Facebook, originating from his own business page and personal account, and users were amazed by the intricate details in his paintings.

A particular painting that received attention featured a bunch of mangoes rendered in oil on canvas. Other eye-catching works were "Kaaba Door," Philippine eagles, and a hawk catching a snake — the latter two using acrylic paint.

For some paintings, Dan often uses sign language to explain the artwork. As of publication, Dan's business account has over 5,000 likes and followers.

Dan told Philstar.com that he is a self-taught artist who began drawing at seven years old "according to what his feelings and emotions" told him.

The artist, who has won multiple poster-making contests in the past, often accepts commissions like the many mango paintings and human portraits he's done.

"To my fellow deaf artists, keep going [after] your goals. Despite all struggles, everything has a purpose," Dan additionally said in a typed reply to Philstar.com.

