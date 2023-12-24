'God Jul!': 'Merry Christmas' in other languages

Christmas is the season to mingle and be merry.

MANILA, Philippines — It's just a few hours away before Christmas, and everyone’s word of mouth is “Merry Christmas!”

It is a small wonder because this is the time when everyone gets into the spirit of the season and, bursting with the joy that comes with the holidays, wants to share that infectious spirit if only through their greeting. But wouldn’t it be nice if you could greet “Merry Christmas!” in other languages as well?

How do other people of different races and languages greet “Merry Christmas!”?

Here are some of the Christmas greetings from around the world:

Filipino: Maligayang Pasko!

Chinese: Shèngdàn jié kuàilè!

Japanese: Meri kurisumasu!

Thai: Suksan wan kris mâas!

Korean: Meli Keuliseu maseu!

Indonesian/Malaysian: Selamat hari Natal!

Arabic: Alyeed milad Sayeed!

Spanish: Feliz Navidad!

Italian: Buon Natale!

French: Joyeux Noël!

German: Frohe Weihnachten

Portuguese: Feliz Natal!

Latin: Felicem Natalem Christi!

Greek: Kala Christougena!

Swedish/Norwegian: God Jul!

Romanian: Craciun Fericit!

Croatian/ Bosnian: Sretan Božic

Danish: Glædelig Jul!

Finnish: Hyvää Joulua!

Dutch: Vrolijk Kersfeest!

Czech: Veselé Vánoce!

Hungarian: Boldog karácsonyt!

Irish: Nollaig Shona!

Polish: Wesolych Swiat!

Russian: Schastlivogo Rozhdestva!

Hawaiian: Mele kalikimaka!

Turkish: Mutlu Noeller!

