International tattoo artists, graffiti master to join 'Dutdutan 23'

MANILA, Philippines — International tattoo artists Carlos Macias and California Ames, together with graffiti master and street artist Huit of France, are all flying to Manila for the Asia’s biggest tattoo exhibition and music fest, Dutdutan 23.

The two-day exclusive event will feature the ink works as well as legendary inkers at work. It is set to gather the biggest names in the local and international tattoo scenes on September 30 and October 1 at the World Trade Center.

Presented by Tribal Gear, The Lower Left, and PHILTAG, Dutdutan 23 will be housing scores of tattoo booths and the usual horde of artists, collectors and ink enthusiasts from all over the country and the world. Also flying in for the big show is Tribal Gear founder Bobby Ruiz. An exhibition of amazing pieces from The Lower Left Manila will also be setup to fill everyone in with the brands’ unique artistry.

Not to be missed is Dutdutan’s tattoo competitions, which have always been the highlight of the show. As they battle using creativity and skill, famous inkers will defy limits and showcase skin art at its finest.

Always a huge hit at Dutdutan, Tribal’s Bikini Contest returns with a vengeance – only sexier, kinkier and wilder. Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, the competition promises to be fierce.

Giving a leg up for music inclusivity, an intensely electric show awaits Dutdutan 23’s massive crowd regulars on both nights. Audiences are in for a treat as renegade band (hed) PE, a.k.a. Planet Earth provides everyone with a dose of "G-punk," a fusion of punk rock and Gangsta rap. See them perform some of their best, most mosh-worthy tracks. A livewire roster of music icons will be performing, including Greyhounds, Wilabaliw, and Urbandub. Also taking the spotlight are performances by rapper Gloc-9, groundbreakers and master storytellers Flow G and Skusta Clee.

