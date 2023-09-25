^

Arts and Culture

International tattoo artists, graffiti master to join 'Dutdutan 23'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 3:12pm
International tattoo artists, graffiti master to join 'Dutdutan 23'
An artist tattooing a young lady in Dutdutan X
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — International tattoo artists Carlos Macias and California Ames, together with graffiti master and street artist Huit of France, are all flying to Manila for the Asia’s biggest tattoo exhibition and music fest, Dutdutan 23.

The two-day exclusive event will feature the ink works as well as legendary inkers at work. It is set to gather the biggest names in the local and international tattoo scenes on September 30 and October 1 at the World Trade Center.

Presented by Tribal Gear, The Lower Left, and PHILTAG, Dutdutan 23 will be housing scores of tattoo booths and the usual horde of artists, collectors and ink enthusiasts from all over the country and the world. Also flying in for the big show is Tribal Gear founder Bobby Ruiz. An exhibition of amazing pieces from The Lower Left Manila will also be setup to fill everyone in with the brands’ unique artistry. 

Not to be missed is Dutdutan’s tattoo competitions, which have always been the highlight of the show. As they battle using creativity and skill, famous inkers will defy limits and showcase skin art at its finest. 

Always a huge hit at Dutdutan, Tribal’s Bikini Contest returns with a vengeance – only sexier, kinkier and wilder. Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, the competition promises to be fierce.

Giving a leg up for music inclusivity, an intensely electric show awaits Dutdutan 23’s massive crowd regulars on both nights. Audiences are in for a treat as renegade band (hed) PE, a.k.a. Planet Earth provides everyone with a dose of "G-punk," a fusion of punk rock and Gangsta rap. See them perform some of their best, most mosh-worthy tracks. A livewire roster of music icons will be performing, including Greyhounds, Wilabaliw, and Urbandub. Also taking the spotlight are performances by rapper Gloc-9, groundbreakers and master storytellers Flow G and Skusta Clee.   

RELATEDFilipino master weavers celebrated at Kadayawan Festival 2023

vuukle comment

DUTDUTAN

TATTOO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino master weavers celebrated at Kadayawan Festival 2023
8 days ago

Filipino master weavers celebrated at Kadayawan Festival 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 days ago
Estelita Bantilan (now 82), a B'laan native from Sarangani, and Magdalena Gamayo (now 99), a native from Pinili, Ilocos Norte,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Paranormal Activity' stage adaptation in early development
9 days ago

'Paranormal Activity' stage adaptation in early development

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
The popular horror franchise "Paranormal Activity" is heading to London's West End.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
CCP National Theatre Live debuts plays of Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Ian McKellen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
9 days ago

CCP National Theatre Live debuts plays of Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Ian McKellen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines is partnering with National Theatre Live to screen some of the best of British...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Fil-Am author makes it to US bookstore Barnes & Noble
10 days ago

Fil-Am author makes it to US bookstore Barnes & Noble

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 10 days ago
Growing up with Filipino parents exposes you to a culture rooted in superstition, ghosts, myths and legends.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Harvard University to also offer Advanced Filipino course next year
11 days ago

Harvard University to also offer Advanced Filipino course next year

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
The Filipino language will continue to be taught at the prestigious Ivy League school Harvard University at an advanced...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with