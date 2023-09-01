^

Arts and Culture

NCCA, NBDB grantee publishes history book on Sarangani

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 12:13pm
NCCA, NBDB grantee publishes history book on Sarangani
Ian Christopher Alfonso holds a copy of his book, "A History of the Sarangani Islands: 1521-1921," published by Project Saysay, Ateneo Zamboanga-Mindanao Institute and the University of San Carlos-Cebuano Studies Center.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Book author Ian Christopher Alfonso launched the first printed copies of his book, "A History of the Sarangani Islands: 1521-1921," at the recent Philippine Book Festival in Davao City.

A recipient of the 2023 National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) publication grant and the 2022 National Book Development Board (NBDB) publication grant, the history book was jointly published by Project Saysay, Ateneo Zamboanga-Mindanao Institute and the University of San Carlos-Cebuano Studies Center.

The National Book Development Board is the book authority of the Philippines. As the leading catalyst for building a culture of reading and authorship, they also create an environment for the growth of the Philippine book publishing industry.

The NBDB's many services include trade promotion, education, research & policy, readership, incentives & subsidies, and grants. Under the latter category are grants for CGI accreditation, publication, creative nation, translation, create act, tax and duty-free importation of raw materials, and the National Book Development Trust Fund.

The deadline for applications for the grants was yesterday, August 31.

"We gather stories from all over the country, as representation of the regions. Authors and local government units simply register to be a recipient of the incentives," shared NBDB's executive director Charisse Tugade during her speech at the recently held Philippine Book Festival in Davao City.

RELATED: 'Proud na proud pa siya': Jose Rizal's blood in hanky probably mistakenly washed by helper – Ambeth Ocampo

vuukle comment

HISTORY

NATIONAL BOOK DEVELOPMENT BOARD

NCCA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Polish conductor Grzegorz Nowak is PPO's new music director
11 days ago

Polish conductor Grzegorz Nowak is PPO's new music director

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 11 days ago
Nowak will take over from the erstwhile PPO conductor, Maestro Yoshikazu Fukumura, who concluded his tenure in 2021.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Long weekend must-watch: Ballet Manila's 'Ibong Adarna' takes flight on August 19, 20
13 days ago

Long weekend must-watch: Ballet Manila's 'Ibong Adarna' takes flight on August 19, 20

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 13 days ago
The mythical bird with a magical voice that can heal illnesses takes flight once again, as Ballet Manila re-stages its award-winning Ibong...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
P1M at stake in Sentro Artista-PCSO nationwide art contest
August 13, 2023 - 10:00pm

P1M at stake in Sentro Artista-PCSO nationwide art contest

August 13, 2023 - 10:00pm
A grand prize of P1 million is at stake in Sentro Artista's Nationwide Art Contest this year. The theme for this art contest...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'You still left me in awe': Gabbi Garcia proud of Khalil Ramos in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'
August 9, 2023 - 11:52am

'You still left me in awe': Gabbi Garcia proud of Khalil Ramos in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'

By Kristofer Purnell | August 9, 2023 - 11:52am
Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia was ever the supportive girlfriend for fellow actor Khalil Ramos who currently stars on 9...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
WATCH: Manila Symphony Orchestra music turned into Artificial Intelligence paintings at 'Da Vinci experience'
August 9, 2023 - 11:37am

WATCH: Manila Symphony Orchestra music turned into Artificial Intelligence paintings at 'Da Vinci experience'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | August 9, 2023 - 11:37am
Amid all these talks and fears about Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking over the world and humankind, AI-powered show and...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with