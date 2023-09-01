NCCA, NBDB grantee publishes history book on Sarangani

Ian Christopher Alfonso holds a copy of his book, "A History of the Sarangani Islands: 1521-1921," published by Project Saysay, Ateneo Zamboanga-Mindanao Institute and the University of San Carlos-Cebuano Studies Center.

MANILA, Philippines — Book author Ian Christopher Alfonso launched the first printed copies of his book, "A History of the Sarangani Islands: 1521-1921," at the recent Philippine Book Festival in Davao City.

A recipient of the 2023 National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) publication grant and the 2022 National Book Development Board (NBDB) publication grant, the history book was jointly published by Project Saysay, Ateneo Zamboanga-Mindanao Institute and the University of San Carlos-Cebuano Studies Center.

The National Book Development Board is the book authority of the Philippines. As the leading catalyst for building a culture of reading and authorship, they also create an environment for the growth of the Philippine book publishing industry.

The NBDB's many services include trade promotion, education, research & policy, readership, incentives & subsidies, and grants. Under the latter category are grants for CGI accreditation, publication, creative nation, translation, create act, tax and duty-free importation of raw materials, and the National Book Development Trust Fund.

The deadline for applications for the grants was yesterday, August 31.

"We gather stories from all over the country, as representation of the regions. Authors and local government units simply register to be a recipient of the incentives," shared NBDB's executive director Charisse Tugade during her speech at the recently held Philippine Book Festival in Davao City.

