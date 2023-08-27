Theater actor Charlie Barredo dreams of becoming a journalist

Charlotte "Charlie" Barredo is the adoptive daughter of theater stalwarts Baby Barredo and Zenaida Amador. Like her parents, she also starred in several theater productions.

MANILA, Philippines — Charlotte "Charlie" Barredo came naturally into the world of theater at a very young age. Being the adopted daughter of Repertory Philippines' stalwarts Baby Barredo and Zenaida Amador, acting on stage was a natural progression for her — as she was literally following the footprints of her adoptive parents.

Charlie, as she prefers to be called, appeared in a non-singing role in the musical "Kismet" when she was still five years old. Imagine that! She has appeared in more than 20 Repertory Philippines (Rep) productions, playing various characters. Some of her memorable roles included playing Dodger in "Oliver" and playing a male character, Tiny Tim, in "Scrooge." Her memories of childhood were of Rep rehearsals after school hours.

"In a musical, you need to be careful with your voice. In a straight play, you must memorize your lines. My parents have 'tempers' (and they were sort of known for that) but they had to be like that to build Repertory Philippines from the ground up," shared Charlie to Philstar.com.

After college, her foray into the stage became sporadic as her interests swayed towards the pursuit of journalism as a career. Her last theater appearance was as part of the ensemble in Rep's production of "Beauty and the Beast."

When not busy rehearsing for a musical or play, Charlie devotes her attention to her burgeoning realty project in Baguio. "I acquired six properties of different sizes. I thought it was going to be for my retirement but since I'm still young, then why not develop it into a build and sell venture. After all, the City of Pines is a fertile ground for home development projects."

Unlike her peers, Charlie does not like parties and shuns loud, blaring music. She prefers to be a homebody. Instead, she diverts her attention to several hobbies and interests. She dabbles in painting, using the medium of acrylic. She also does ballet plays the piano and enjoys reading horror novels. She is also a fan of horror flicks as she finds the genre interesting.

"I started traveling early in life. Spain felt like second home to me as I was surrounded by family whenever I visit. After college, I even enrolled in a Spanish language course for a year. Life abroad is fast-paced. Things don't come cheap there. You learn things on your own and become independent in the process. The weather there's a bit colder than Baguio. And I love Spain's architecture. I like old things in general."

From the stage to the newsroom

Charlie will be celebrating her 38th natal anniversary in September. After watching a female news anchor as a young girl, she nursed the idea of becoming a journalist someday. So, she took up a Media Production degree from Assumption College San Lorenzo.

"When ABS-CBN's Star Studio publications shut down, I decided to open my own online publication. It's called Buzz Beat Media. I push for the Christian faith because I want to strengthen mine. We publish eclectic stories of interest including eschatology and things related to end times prophecy. Even in her deathbed, Tata Bubot (Zenaida Amador) taught me how to be a news anchor. Maybe one day my online channel will become big, even bigger than my dreams," she said.

The demise of her adoptive parents left Charlie orphaned. Zenaida "Bibot" Amador passed on in 2015 after a bout with lung cancer. Baby Barredo followed in 2021 due to complications from sepsis.

