Philippine Baranggay Folk Dance Troupe raises flag at Folkloric Festival in UK

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 10:15am
The Philippine Baranggay Folk Dance Troupe (PB) is currently in the United Kingdom for a month-long UK Cultural Dream Tour.
Philippine Baranggay Folk Dance Troupe via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Baranggay Folk Dance Troupe (PB) is currently in the United Kingdom for a month-long UK Cultural Dream Tour, which began on August 12 and ends on September 3.

The Philippine dance troupe just finished its participation at the Billingham International Folklore Festival of World Dance 2023 (BIFF 2023) at Stockton-on-Tees from August 12 to 20.

This is the second time that the group is taking part in the festival. The first time was in 1993. Despite their long absence from the festival, the Filipino ensemble, which is made up of young and vibrant teachers and students from colleges in Manila, hopes that their participation in this year’s festival will help hone their skills in leading workshops, performing and educating new audiences about unique Philippine indigenous and traditional dance culture while representing the Philippines on an international stage.

The festival is headed by the International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts (CIOFF.org), Secretary General, Olga Maloney and her team.

Following BIFF 2023, the group is being hosted in London by its UK affiliate, the Lahing Kayumanggi Dance Company (LK), for two weeks of workshops in support of the Philippine Embassy London from August 25 to September 3. There will also be performances and barrio fiestas, with a show called “Tibok” (pulse), presented by LK, as culminating activity.

LK is Europe’s foremost Philippine cultural ambassadors, and PB has a longstanding relationship with it. Members of PB have been invited regularly to join LK for its annual program of events across Europe for the past three decades.

As a non-profit community group, Philippine Baranggay relies entirely on the generous support from a network of families, friends, supporters and sponsors who, as stakeholders, play an important role in its ability to facilitate and deliver the troupe’s mission of promoting Philippine cultural heritage through music, song and dance.

Moreover, with their ongoing program of activities, donations and sponsorship are essential to cover the troupe’s administrative and travel budgets and ongoing expenses in maintaining its extensive wardrobe of costumes, accessories and props, along with a comprehensive musical instrument collection. It is therefore with deep gratitude that PB’s journey to the UK was supported by a network of supporters.

