^

Arts and Culture

Exhibit to auction NFT works of National Artist Vicente Manansala

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 6:09pm
Exhibit to auction NFT works of National Artist Vicente Manansala
"Alab" is inspired by the works of late National Artist Vicente Manansala such as "Doves" (upper right)
ART HOUSE

MANILA, Philippines — Creativity platform ART HOUSE is paying tribute to the late National Artist Vicente Manansala with an exhibit inspired by the late cubist painter works, some rare one of which have been digitized and will put under the hammer.

The "Alab" exhibit at Power Plant Mall this May 25 to 28 will feature paintings, sculptures, and objets d’art from over 15 visual artists that all pay tribute to Manansala, considered the father of Transparent Cubism.

Participating artists include Aaron Virate Mempin, Anita del Rosario, Carol Ocampo-Ilanillo, Edgar Doctor, Grace Agbayani, JC Intal, Joemarie Sanclaria, Melissa Yeung-Yap, Munte del Rosario, Norlie Meimban, Pepe Mendoza, Rebecca Cayton, Renz Danielle Dugenia and Sam Penaso.

On the evening of May 26, ART HOUSE will collaborate with Artifract for an auction at Rockwell Center’s Manansala Building of rare works by Manansala that have been turned into non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

RELATED: 'Sounds of Blackness' exhibit at The M explores Black culture as inspired by music

These NFTs are all artist-proof and privately-owned artworks by Manansala that have never been exhibited or even circulated.

The chosen works provide an intimate look into Manansala's life as a master, friend, contemporary, grandfather, student, and a prime mover of abstractionism and transparent cubism in the Philippine contemporary art scene.

"Through these NFTs, collectors get a chance to own a piece of these private artworks that would otherwise not be accessible to the public," said ART HOUSE Chief Executive Officer Juan Carlos Pineda.

NFT pieces by Ronna Manansala, Andre Baldovino, and Jopet Arias will also be exhibited in collaboration with ScarletBox.

RELATED: 'Mandalorian' art, Filipino artists in exhibit for environmental conservation

ART HOUSE

NATIONAL ARTIST

NATIONAL ARTIST VICENTE MANANSALA

NFT

NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN

VICENTE MANANSALA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Exhibit to auction NFT works of National Artist Vicente Manansala
36 minutes ago

Exhibit to auction NFT works of National Artist Vicente Manansala

By Kristofer Purnell | 36 minutes ago
Creativity platform ART HOUSE is paying tribute to the late National Artist Vicente Manansala with an exhibit inspired...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Couple gets engaged on 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stage
1 day ago

Couple gets engaged on 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stage

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A couple were able to share a lovely moment to remember for the rest of their lives after proposing onstage following a performance...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
&lsquo;Pambansang pamana&rsquo;: NCCA pledges to help rebuild Manila Central Post Office
1 day ago

‘Pambansang pamana’: NCCA pledges to help rebuild Manila Central Post Office

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) expressed sorrow for the Manila Central Post Office Building that...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Pasaporte de Turista,' Abel Iloko fashion show at Vigan's Binatbatan Festival&nbsp;
2 days ago

'Pasaporte de Turista,' Abel Iloko fashion show at Vigan's Binatbatan Festival 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Launched in 2002, Binatbatan dancing showcases the traditional weaving craft of the Abel Iloko weave that is known to have...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Meet Kitri and Basilio from Ballet Manila's 'Don Quixote'
3 days ago

Meet Kitri and Basilio from Ballet Manila's 'Don Quixote'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Ballet Manila, the ballet company founded by Filipina prima ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, opens its 25th performance...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
No TikTok stand: Historic statue by Rizal&rsquo;s &lsquo;barkada&rsquo; extends stay in the Philippines
4 days ago

No TikTok stand: Historic statue by Rizal’s ‘barkada’ extends stay in the Philippines

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
“Museums, of course, hold a great fascination for all of us… because they are gateways to the past,” attested...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with