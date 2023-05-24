Exhibit to auction NFT works of National Artist Vicente Manansala

"Alab" is inspired by the works of late National Artist Vicente Manansala such as "Doves" (upper right)

MANILA, Philippines — Creativity platform ART HOUSE is paying tribute to the late National Artist Vicente Manansala with an exhibit inspired by the late cubist painter works, some rare one of which have been digitized and will put under the hammer.

The "Alab" exhibit at Power Plant Mall this May 25 to 28 will feature paintings, sculptures, and objets d’art from over 15 visual artists that all pay tribute to Manansala, considered the father of Transparent Cubism.

Participating artists include Aaron Virate Mempin, Anita del Rosario, Carol Ocampo-Ilanillo, Edgar Doctor, Grace Agbayani, JC Intal, Joemarie Sanclaria, Melissa Yeung-Yap, Munte del Rosario, Norlie Meimban, Pepe Mendoza, Rebecca Cayton, Renz Danielle Dugenia and Sam Penaso.

On the evening of May 26, ART HOUSE will collaborate with Artifract for an auction at Rockwell Center’s Manansala Building of rare works by Manansala that have been turned into non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

These NFTs are all artist-proof and privately-owned artworks by Manansala that have never been exhibited or even circulated.

The chosen works provide an intimate look into Manansala's life as a master, friend, contemporary, grandfather, student, and a prime mover of abstractionism and transparent cubism in the Philippine contemporary art scene.

"Through these NFTs, collectors get a chance to own a piece of these private artworks that would otherwise not be accessible to the public," said ART HOUSE Chief Executive Officer Juan Carlos Pineda.

NFT pieces by Ronna Manansala, Andre Baldovino, and Jopet Arias will also be exhibited in collaboration with ScarletBox.

