Couple gets engaged on 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stage

MANILA, Philippines — As the Eraserheads themselves sang, "Sagutin mo lang ako aking sinta'y walang humpay..."

A couple were able to share a lovely moment to remember for the rest of their lives after proposing onstage following a performance of "Ang Huling El Bimbo," the musical based on songs by the Eraserheads.

Audience members Axel Zapanta and Joi Tuazon were called to the stage by cast member Gab Pangilinan, who plays a younger version of Joy, during the show last May 21 where the former popped the question after getting down on one knee.

"I want to know if gusto mo bang sumama? I promise to love you sa tanghali, sa gabi, at umaga," Axel asked, referencing Eraserheads songs "Alapaap" and the previously mentioned "Ligaya."

Joi accepted the proposal, much to the cheers of the present audience and that night's cast and crew — who were onstage during the proposal — performed "Ligaya" once again to celebrate.

Axel and Joi have been together for nearly a decade and the former sought help from Full House Theater Company for the proposal as Joi is a big fan of "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Gab knows a thing or two about onstage proposals as she herself got engaged to fellow actor Myke Salomon literally right after the final September 2022 run of "Mula Sa Buwan." The two actors tied the know earlier this February.

"Ang Huling El Bimbo" is still showing in Newport World Resorts, with newly-announced performance dates for June.

