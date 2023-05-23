^

Arts and Culture

Couple gets engaged on 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stage

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 1:03pm
Couple gets engaged on 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stage
Axel Zapanta proposes to Joi Tuazon on the "Ang Huling El Bimbo" stage
Newport World Resorts / Released

MANILA, Philippines — As the Eraserheads themselves sang, "Sagutin mo lang ako aking sinta'y walang humpay..."

A couple were able to share a lovely moment to remember for the rest of their lives after proposing onstage following a performance of "Ang Huling El Bimbo," the musical based on songs by the Eraserheads.

Audience members Axel Zapanta and Joi Tuazon were called to the stage by cast member Gab Pangilinan, who plays a younger version of Joy, during the show last May 21 where the former popped the question after getting down on one knee.

"I want to know if gusto mo bang sumama? I promise to love you sa tanghali, sa gabi, at umaga," Axel asked, referencing Eraserheads songs "Alapaap" and the previously mentioned "Ligaya."

Related: 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' musical returns with new cast, fresh choreography

Joi accepted the proposal, much to the cheers of the present audience and that night's cast and crew — who were onstage during the proposal — performed "Ligaya" once again to celebrate.

Axel and Joi have been together for nearly a decade and the former sought help from Full House Theater Company for the proposal as Joi is a big fan of "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Gab knows a thing or two about onstage proposals as she herself got engaged to fellow actor Myke Salomon literally right after the final September 2022 run of "Mula Sa Buwan." The two actors tied the know earlier this February.

"Ang Huling El Bimbo" is still showing in Newport World Resorts, with newly-announced performance dates for June.

RELATED: 'Mula Sa Buwan' stars Gab Pangilinan, Myke Salomon get married

ANG HULING EL BIMBO

ERASERHEADS

GAB PANGILINAN

LIGAYA

PROPOSAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Couple gets engaged on 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stage
47 minutes ago

Couple gets engaged on 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stage

By Kristofer Purnell | 47 minutes ago
A couple were able to share a lovely moment to remember for the rest of their lives after proposing onstage following a performance...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
&lsquo;Pambansang pamana&rsquo;: NCCA pledges to help rebuild Manila Central Post Office
4 hours ago

‘Pambansang pamana’: NCCA pledges to help rebuild Manila Central Post Office

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) expressed sorrow for the Manila Central Post Office Building that...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Meet Kitri and Basilio from Ballet Manila's 'Don Quixote'
2 days ago

Meet Kitri and Basilio from Ballet Manila's 'Don Quixote'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Ballet Manila, the ballet company founded by Filipina prima ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, opens its 25th performance...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
No TikTok stand: Historic statue by Rizal&rsquo;s &lsquo;barkada&rsquo; extends stay in the Philippines
2 days ago

No TikTok stand: Historic statue by Rizal’s ‘barkada’ extends stay in the Philippines

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
“Museums, of course, hold a great fascination for all of us… because they are gateways to the past,” attested...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
How to get tickets to Taiko drum group Yamato's free Manila, Davao shows
5 days ago

How to get tickets to Taiko drum group Yamato's free Manila, Davao shows

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
World-renowned Japanese Wadaiko or Taiko drum group Yamato is coming back to the Philippines for the first time in over...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'True Philippine Ghost Stories' marking comeback, accepting submissions
5 days ago

'True Philippine Ghost Stories' marking comeback, accepting submissions

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The popular Filipino horror book series "True Philippine Ghost Stories" is making a comeback as its publishing company is...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with