'Mula Sa Buwan' stars Gab Pangilinan, Myke Salomon get married

MANILA, Philippines — "Mula Sa Buwan" stars Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon tied the knot in a beach wedding ceremony in Laiya, Batangas last Monday.

The bride's cousin, Gab Valenciano, posted on Instagram photos of the wedding.

"To my dearest @gabpangilinan, know that I am extremely proud of you and the woman you have become. From us playing 'captain captain' by the electric organ of Lola and Lolo every Sunday and swimming in the 'not-so-clean' pool in Antipolo almost everyday HAHA, to now being MARRIED and an elite performer and inspiration to so many; all I can say is WOW! God is so good," Gab captioned his post.

"And to @mykesalomon for loving my cousin with everything you are. I've seen how much you care and cherish Gab, above and beyond what we could have hoped for her. And for that, I thank you brother. Welcome to the family, and thank you for welcoming her to yours. Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Salomon. I love you both to the moon and back," he added.

Apart from Gab and Myke's families, celebrities such as Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina also attended the wedding.

Gab and Myke got engaged on the stage of "Mula Sa Buwan" right after their performance during its closing night in September 2022.

