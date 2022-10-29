^

Arts and Culture

Alsons Dev hosts Mindanao Art 2022 at The Club at Northtown

Philstar.com
October 29, 2022 | 1:58pm
Alsons Dev hosts Mindanao Art 2022 at The Club at Northtown
The exhibit, organized by Lawig-Diwa Inc., in partnership with Alsons Dev and supported by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the National Committee on Art Galleries, features over a thousand masterpieces of almost 500 artists from 32 galleries from across the region. Photos from Mindanao Art.
Photo courtesy of Mindanao Art

DAVAO, Philippines — Alsons Development and Investment Corp. (Alsons Dev), the premier property developer and real estate pioneer in Davao City, is hosting Mindanao Art 2022 at The Club at Northtown in Cabantian, Davao City until Nov. 5, 2022.

Now in its fourth year, this year’s event—spearheaded by Lawig-Diwa Inc., in partnership with Alsons Dev and supported by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the National Committee on Art Galleries—features over a thousand curated works by almost 500 artists from 32 galleries from the Davao Region, Sarangani, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro and Iligan.

Mindanao Art 2022 aims to showcase Mindanao’s culture through art and help broaden the public’s access to the works of the island’s brightest talents.
Photo courtesy of Mindanao Art

With the theme “Aligned and Interconnected”, Mindanao Art 2022 aims to showcase Mindanao’s culture through art and help broaden the public’s access to the works of the island’s brightest talents.

“We want to embed to each artist and member of the audience an art genre that is deeply rooted in Mindanao’s identity, people, culture and landscape,” shares Kublai Millan, president of Lawig-Diwa.

“We at Lawig-Diwa are nurturing Mindanao art to its full fruition as we strive to connect all art expressions to resonate and be in cadence with the colors, the culture, the music, the dances, and the people that flow in the veins of contemporary Mindanao. With that, we are grateful to Alsons Dev for hosting Mindanao Art for the second year, and continuously supporting our mission to champion greater appreciation of Mindanaoan culture and heritage," he adds. 

Alsons Dev invited over a thousand students from nearby public schools to experience the vast display of artworks at Mindanao Art 2022—fostering creativity and a better appreciation of homegrown talent rooted in local culture. 
Photo courtesy of Mindanao Art

In line with the exhibit's theme, Alsons Dev has invited over a thousand students from nearby public schools, together with their teachers, parents and guardians, to visit Mindanao Art 2022. This allowed the young children to be immersed in rich Mindanaoan art at an early age and helped instill creativity and a better understanding of cultural work.

“We are thrilled to host Mindanao Art again and we made sure that this year’s exhibit is bigger and more exciting,” says Jolla Soriaga, assistant general manager of the business units group of Alsons Dev. “We are committed to continuing our legacy of promoting homegrown artistry and the region’s culture, heritage, and identity, and we look forward to supporting more of these events. For three weeks, The Club at Northtown is your vast playground soaking in art.”

The Club at Northtown, Alsons Dev’s 2.5-hectare clubhouse complex located at Cabantian, Davao City, opens its doors to the public to host Mindanao Art 2022, the biggest and most prominent gathering of homegrown artists running until November 5, 2022.
Photo Release

 

Don’t miss the biggest display of artworks and the biggest gathering of artists in Mindanao! Tickets to Mindanao Art 2022 are available at several outlets, including Poblacion Market Central, priced at P100 for adults and P75 for students.

For more information, please visit mindanaoart.org/

ALSONS DEVELOPMENT

ART

MINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Alsons Dev hosts Mindanao Art 2022 at The Club at Northtown
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Alsons Dev hosts Mindanao Art 2022 at The Club at Northtown

1 hour ago
The exhibit, organized by Lawig-Diwa Inc., in partnership with Alsons Dev and supported by the National Commission for Culture...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
WATCH: Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi covered in blood in Jelly Eugenio artwork
1 day ago

WATCH: Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi covered in blood in Jelly Eugenio artwork

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Beauty queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, Kylie Verzosa, actresses Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi, and fashion model Siobhan...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Over 30 countries to join as International Bazaar to return after 3 years
2 days ago

Over 30 countries to join as International Bazaar to return after 3 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The International Bazaar will be staged once more this November after missing out the past three years due to COVID-19 p...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings
2 days ago

'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Artist Kristine Lim has collaborated with Filipino music icon Jonathan Manalo by interpreting the latter's songs as a...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Vigan 'kutsera' included in 'Humans of the North' series showcasing North Luzon culture, traditions
3 days ago

Vigan 'kutsera' included in 'Humans of the North' series showcasing North Luzon culture, traditions

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
In celebration of the narratives that lend vibrancy to Philippine destinations, NLEX Corporation launched “Humans of...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipino Values Month: NCCA announces Filipino culture 'shorts,' November projects
3 days ago

Filipino Values Month: NCCA announces Filipino culture 'shorts,' November projects

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The National Commission for Culture & the Arts lined up a series of media projects for the "Bálay Pinoy" celebration...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with