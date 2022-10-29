Alsons Dev hosts Mindanao Art 2022 at The Club at Northtown

The exhibit, organized by Lawig-Diwa Inc., in partnership with Alsons Dev and supported by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the National Committee on Art Galleries, features over a thousand masterpieces of almost 500 artists from 32 galleries from across the region. Photos from Mindanao Art.

DAVAO, Philippines — Alsons Development and Investment Corp. (Alsons Dev), the premier property developer and real estate pioneer in Davao City, is hosting Mindanao Art 2022 at The Club at Northtown in Cabantian, Davao City until Nov. 5, 2022.

Now in its fourth year, this year’s event—spearheaded by Lawig-Diwa Inc., in partnership with Alsons Dev and supported by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the National Committee on Art Galleries—features over a thousand curated works by almost 500 artists from 32 galleries from the Davao Region, Sarangani, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro and Iligan.

Photo courtesy of Mindanao Art Mindanao Art 2022 aims to showcase Mindanao’s culture through art and help broaden the public’s access to the works of the island’s brightest talents.

With the theme “Aligned and Interconnected”, Mindanao Art 2022 aims to showcase Mindanao’s culture through art and help broaden the public’s access to the works of the island’s brightest talents. “We want to embed to each artist and member of the audience an art genre that is deeply rooted in Mindanao’s identity, people, culture and landscape,” shares Kublai Millan, president of Lawig-Diwa. “We at Lawig-Diwa are nurturing Mindanao art to its full fruition as we strive to connect all art expressions to resonate and be in cadence with the colors, the culture, the music, the dances, and the people that flow in the veins of contemporary Mindanao. With that, we are grateful to Alsons Dev for hosting Mindanao Art for the second year, and continuously supporting our mission to champion greater appreciation of Mindanaoan culture and heritage," he adds. Photo courtesy of Mindanao Art Alsons Dev invited over a thousand students from nearby public schools to experience the vast display of artworks at Mindanao Art 2022—fostering creativity and a better appreciation of homegrown talent rooted in local culture.

In line with the exhibit's theme, Alsons Dev has invited over a thousand students from nearby public schools, together with their teachers, parents and guardians, to visit Mindanao Art 2022. This allowed the young children to be immersed in rich Mindanaoan art at an early age and helped instill creativity and a better understanding of cultural work.

“We are thrilled to host Mindanao Art again and we made sure that this year’s exhibit is bigger and more exciting,” says Jolla Soriaga, assistant general manager of the business units group of Alsons Dev. “We are committed to continuing our legacy of promoting homegrown artistry and the region’s culture, heritage, and identity, and we look forward to supporting more of these events. For three weeks, The Club at Northtown is your vast playground soaking in art.”

Photo Release The Club at Northtown, Alsons Dev’s 2.5-hectare clubhouse complex located at Cabantian, Davao City, opens its doors to the public to host Mindanao Art 2022, the biggest and most prominent gathering of homegrown artists running until November 5, 2022.

Don’t miss the biggest display of artworks and the biggest gathering of artists in Mindanao! Tickets to Mindanao Art 2022 are available at several outlets, including Poblacion Market Central, priced at P100 for adults and P75 for students.

For more information, please visit mindanaoart.org/.