Alsons Dev hosts Mindanao Art 2022 at The Club at Northtown
DAVAO, Philippines — Alsons Development and Investment Corp. (Alsons Dev), the premier property developer and real estate pioneer in Davao City, is hosting Mindanao Art 2022 at The Club at Northtown in Cabantian, Davao City until Nov. 5, 2022.
Now in its fourth year, this year’s event—spearheaded by Lawig-Diwa Inc., in partnership with Alsons Dev and supported by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the National Committee on Art Galleries—features over a thousand curated works by almost 500 artists from 32 galleries from the Davao Region, Sarangani, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro and Iligan.
In line with the exhibit's theme, Alsons Dev has invited over a thousand students from nearby public schools, together with their teachers, parents and guardians, to visit Mindanao Art 2022. This allowed the young children to be immersed in rich Mindanaoan art at an early age and helped instill creativity and a better understanding of cultural work.
“We are thrilled to host Mindanao Art again and we made sure that this year’s exhibit is bigger and more exciting,” says Jolla Soriaga, assistant general manager of the business units group of Alsons Dev. “We are committed to continuing our legacy of promoting homegrown artistry and the region’s culture, heritage, and identity, and we look forward to supporting more of these events. For three weeks, The Club at Northtown is your vast playground soaking in art.”
Don’t miss the biggest display of artworks and the biggest gathering of artists in Mindanao! Tickets to Mindanao Art 2022 are available at several outlets, including Poblacion Market Central, priced at P100 for adults and P75 for students.
For more information, please visit mindanaoart.org/.
