Mother's Day 2022: Pampanga artist depicts motherhood through art

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 3:46pm
Mother's Day 2022: Pampanga artist depicts motherhood through art
Artist Mylene Quito with some her works for "Portraits and Patterns of Unconditional Love"
MANILA, Philippines — Pampagueño artist Mylene Quito has painted many works in recent years, but none may have hit closer to home than the pieces in her new solo exhibit "Portraits and Patterns of Unconditional Love."

The mother of three has called her family her source of inspiration for her artworks, for these new pieces in particular, her abstractions, depict the emotional bond between a mother and her child.

"The radiance of a mother’s love for her child is akin to the life-giving force of the sun," explained Quito. "Its warmth envelops her child within a sphere of hope, joy, and tranquillity that lasts seemingly for an eternity."

Quito also dedicates her new exhibit to her own mother, who worked as a part-time seamstress abroad to provide for her family.

The artist translates memories of her mother to several pieces like "Divine Bliss" and "Seeds You Sow," and also dedicates some work to Mother Nature.

"Portraits and Patterns of Unconditional Love" will run from May 1 to May 15 in ARTabado in Robinsons Galleria.

RELATED: Celebrities talk about the unconditional love of mothers

ART

MOTHERS

MOTHERS DAY
1 day ago

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A modernized version of Tinikling danced by Filipino teens in a university in USA went viral in social media.
1 day ago

By Jing Castañeda | 1 day ago
With the issues of disinformation and misinformation hogging the headlines, blurred lines between what’s true and what’s...
2 days ago

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
Rachelle Ann Go is set to play the role of Fantine again in the legendary musical Les Miserables for its upcoming United Kingdom...
6 days ago

By Marane A. Plaza | 6 days ago
With the rise and stay of “abstraction,” or a form of modern art that uses visual language of shape, form, color...
6 days ago

By Marane A. Plaza | 6 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts  (NCCA) are...
7 days ago

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The Board of Trustees of the Cultural Center of the Philippines has allotted P20 million worth of development funding for...
