Mother's Day 2022: Pampanga artist depicts motherhood through art

Artist Mylene Quito with some her works for "Portraits and Patterns of Unconditional Love"

MANILA, Philippines — Pampagueño artist Mylene Quito has painted many works in recent years, but none may have hit closer to home than the pieces in her new solo exhibit "Portraits and Patterns of Unconditional Love."

The mother of three has called her family her source of inspiration for her artworks, for these new pieces in particular, her abstractions, depict the emotional bond between a mother and her child.

"The radiance of a mother’s love for her child is akin to the life-giving force of the sun," explained Quito. "Its warmth envelops her child within a sphere of hope, joy, and tranquillity that lasts seemingly for an eternity."

Quito also dedicates her new exhibit to her own mother, who worked as a part-time seamstress abroad to provide for her family.

The artist translates memories of her mother to several pieces like "Divine Bliss" and "Seeds You Sow," and also dedicates some work to Mother Nature.

"Portraits and Patterns of Unconditional Love" will run from May 1 to May 15 in ARTabado in Robinsons Galleria.

