THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
CCP to hold free film online screening for National Mental Health Awareness Month
"Wish" by Sheen Irerick Seekts
CCP/Released
CCP to hold free film online screening for National Mental Health Awareness Month
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Quisumbing-Escandor Film Festival for Health partner to bring awareness to mental health and health-related issues in the country through "Balik Tanaw," a free film online screening.

From October 23 to 30, films on Autism Spectrum Disorder, Depression, and Dementia will be screened on the CCP Vimeo channel for free. The featured films include "Oh, Aking Katoto" by Kelvin Aguilar, "Rekuwerdo" by Kristoffer Brugada, and "Wish" by Sheen Irerick Seekts. These were part of the 3rd Quisumbing-Escandor Film Festival.

There will also be a live talkback and Q&A with the film directors, to be moderated by Meryll Soriano, on October 30. Catch it on the CCP Media Arts and CCP Facebook pages.

The one-week film screening celebrates the National Mental Health Awareness Month, putting the spotlight on important health issues and hoping to spark dialogues on mental health topics.

The CCP also collaborates with the Mu Sigma Phi Fraternity and the Department of Health (Philippines) to organize the 4th Quisumbing-Escandor Film Festival for Health, a nationwide film competition that focuses on Filipino people and their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the stories of those living with mental health issues.

The fourth installment of QEFF is now accepting film proposals and submissions.  They are accepting films completed before October 1, 2020.

Deadline for submissions is on December 19, 2020. For complete mechanics and full details, check out https://forms.gle/mixWunSU57hvEVjv9.

Join the 4th Quisumbing-Escandor Film Festival: Bilang Nilalang as we strive to bring back the humanity to the numbers and show that the Filipino people are more than a statistic. For inquiries, contact qeff4.bilangnilalang@gmail.com.

If your institution would like to access the QEFF3 library, contact: qeff3.mentalhealth@gmail.com.

RELATED: WATCH: What you need to know about Dementia

NATIONAL MENTAL HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
56 minutes ago
CCP to hold free film online screening for National Mental Health Awareness Month
56 minutes ago
The one-week film screening celebrates the National Mental Health Awareness Month, putting the spotlight on important health...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
16 days ago
La Prairie does a mondrian makeover
By Scott and Therese Garceau | 16 days ago
Dutch artist Piet Mondrian was so obsessed with symmetry that he took to shaving his mustache with meticulous care, to balance...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
16 days ago
Vision 2020: An artist responds to COVID
By Butch Dalisay | 16 days ago
While she was undergoing therapy for depression, the celebrated American poet Anne Sexton explained why she kept doing what...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
22 days ago
48 years after Martial Law, is the Filipino still 'worth dying for?'
By Rose Fres Fausto | 22 days ago
I have a collection of what I call Roseisms, 50 quotes on lessons I’ve learned in my five decades of existence in this...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
23 days ago
CCP launches ‘Sining Sigla’ straight into Filipino homes
By Scott Garceau | 23 days ago
Everybody’s got a favorite CCP story. Whatever ballet or cultural show you remember first watching, whatever orchestral...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
23 days ago
Romancing the Water with three artists
By Elaine O. Herbosa | 23 days ago
In my journeys through the art world, I encountered these three outstanding watercolorists serendipitously.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with