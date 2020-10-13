THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
WATCH: What you need to know about Dementia
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — In light of conflicting family accounts of whether Caridad Sanchez is diagnosed with dementia, here is what you need to know about the condition supposedly affecting the veteran actress.

Related: Caridad Sanchez's kids refute each other on mom's real condition

Dementia is not a specific disease, said the United States-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Rather, it is an umbrella term describing the "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities."

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 50 million people worldwide have dementia, with nearly 3 in 5 cases living in low- and middle-income countries.

There are almost 10 million new cases of dementia yearly.

While symptoms of dementia can vary widely, the usual symptoms are problems with memory, attention, communication, reasoning, judgment, problem-solving and visual perception beyond age-related changes in vision.

The most common cause of dementia is Azheimer’s disease, accounting for at least 60% of cases.

Other major forms of dementia include vascular dementia, lewy body dementia, fronto-temporal dementia and mixed dementia.

The strongest known risk factor for dementia is age, with most cases affecting those 65 years and older but dementia itself is not a normal part of aging.

Studies show people can reduce the risk for dementia through a healthy diet, regular exercise, weight management, avoiding smoking and harmful alcohol use, and maintenance of healthy blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

No treatment exists to cure dementia or alter its progressive course, but many treatments are being investigated in different stages of clinical trials.

Available dementia care aims to diagnose the condition early to promote timely and optimal management, provide carers with the proper information and long-term support and to detect and treat accompanying physical illness and behavioral and psychological symptoms. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV, photos from Pixabay

ALZHEIMERâ€™S CARIDAD SANCHEZ DEMENTIA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
#HandHygieneForAll: 5 things you need to know about handwashing
2 days ago
Did you know there are still a lot to learn about washing our hands? 
Health And Family
fbfb
4 days ago
How opening a window could help you avoid COVID-19
By Paul Ricard | 4 days ago
While billions are being spent on the search for a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, experts say there may be something...
Health And Family
fbfb
5 days ago
4 common grocery habits that could be damaging your children’s health – Are you guilty?
By Gerald Dizon | 5 days ago
Here are 4 unhealthy grocery shopping habits you need to break.
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
7 days ago
INFOGRAPHIC: Your grocery guide to better and healthier breakfast for the family
By Euden Valdez | 7 days ago
Here’s a grocery guide to better and healthier breakfasts for the family.
Health And Family
fbfb
9 days ago
Batangas wellness and health resort will now be minutes away
9 days ago
Almost months since it reopened its doors to the public, a health and wellness resort in Lipa, Batangas has partnered...
Health And Family
fbfb
10 days ago
Second Russian virus vaccine passes early trials: report
10 days ago
Russia's Vektor -- a top-secret state virology research centre in Siberia -- said that early-stage trials were successful...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with