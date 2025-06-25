Abi Marquez, Raco Ruiz win anew at Hashtag Asia Awards

Composite photos of Abi Marquez at the 2025 Hashtag Asia Awards and Raco Ruiz's Gold trophy

Now You Must Aspire

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino content creators Abigail "Abi" Marquez and Raco Ruiz were victorious at the 2025 Hashtag Asia Awards, adding to their trophy wins last year.

The Hashtag Asia Awards celebrates excellence in 42 categories across the social media landscape in Asia, covering campaigns, paltforms, agencies, and content creators.

This year's awarding ceremony was held last June 13 in Singapore's Sofitel City Centre.

Abi, popularly known as the "Lumpia Queen" online, repeated her Bronze finish in the Best Campaign by a Mega Influencer category, this time for Star Margarine's "Sustansyarap" campaign.

Abi won the Bronze for her "Viral Kanto-Style Fried Chicken Recipe for Knorr Seasoning" campaign last year, just behind fellow Filipino creator Buji Babiera for his "Protect Verde Island Project" campaign.

Raco, meanwhile, emerged with the Gold in the Best Campaign by a Macro Influencer category for "HP Smart Tank" campaign he did for HP Philippines.

He won the Bronze last year in the same category for McDonald's Philippines' "McDo Chicken Check!" campaign.

Other Filipino winners at this year's Hashtag Asia Awards were:

SM Beauty, Gold in the Best Social Brand Launch / Relaunch category for its "So Much Beauty" campaign for Watsons

Watsons, Silver in the Best Use of Interactive Elements in a Social Media Campaign category for its "Find it at Watsons" campaign

MJ Cayabyab, Silver in the Best Campaign by a Micro Influencer category for "The Bucket List" campaign of Klook

Bianca Gonzales, Jess Wilson, Dr. Coreen Copuyoc, Jan Angelo, Bronze in the Best Campaign by a Micro Influencer category for the "Cetaphil TikTok Shop Launch" campaign of Galderma Philippines

Watsons, Bronze in the Best Social Media Partnerships: Art, Culture, Brand or Entertainment category for its "Watsons x Team Liquid Philippines: Good Game, Good Grooming" campaign

AIA Philippines, Bronze in the Best Real Time Response / Newsjacking category for its "Winning Online Gold Through Moment Marketing for the 2024 Paris Olympics/Paralympics" campaign

Buji was a nominee this year alongside singer Christian Bautista, actress-content creator Kristel Fulgar, and beauty creator Adelina Eugenio.

