'Totoo 'yung bahay na 'yun': Ivana Alawi considering to sell Bahrain house

MANILA, Philippines — The family of actress-content creator Ivana Alawi is open to the idea of selling their family house in Bahrain since no one currently lives there.

Ivana recently posted on her YouTube channel a new video of her, her mother Fatima, and her brother Hash do a lie detector challenge.

Each time someone is caught lying, they have to eat a chicken wing dipped in hot sauce, making it a mix of Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Series and the online show "Hot Ones."

Fatima was the first one strapped to the polygraph and the machine found her telling the truth when Fatima said she wants to sell the family's house in Bahrain.

Fatima explained that no one lives there anymore even after the house was renovated five years ago.

"Pero totoo 'yung bahay namin na 'yun... walang ghosts," Fatima joked.

Ivana later confirmed during her turn on the polygraph machine that the house was theirs and not rented.

"Alam mo, hindi ganoon kagaling gumawa ng istorya na kung saan ako lumaki 'di ba? Kinuwento ko talaga kung saan kami lumaki," Ivana said, pointing out they do not have pictures there since the family now lives in the Philippines.

WATCH: Ivana Alawi says Bahrain house is real

The actress-content creator also said her family was selling the house because no one has lived there since the 2020 renovation. She added that it is hard to maintain the house and she does not see herself living in Bahrain — only in the Philippines or the United States.

Hash chipped in that no one has actually lived there for nearly two decades, adding that they had moved all their belongings to the Philippines when they moved back here 15 years ago.

Ivana also clarified that it is technically her late Moroccan father's home as his name is still found outside the house. — Video from Ivana Alawi's YouTube channel

