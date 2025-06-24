Filipino Teduray earns dual degrees from Yale University

From the Teduray indigenous peoples group, Nathan Wayne Ariston is proud to graduate with dual degrees in Math and Physics at Yale University.

MANILA, Philippines — Nathan Wayne Ariston showed that Filipinos excel in math and sciences as he graduated with dual degrees in Physics and Math at Yale University.

Ariston graduated cum laude and was awarded the Howard L. Schultz Prize, named after the nuclear physicist known for helping design and direct the first linear accelerator laboratory at Yale University.

The Filipino Yale graduate is the first-ever alumnus of the Philippine Science High School (Pisay)- Central Mindanao Campus to be accepted at Yale. He graduated at the Mindanao campus in 2021.

“I feel proud to have brought the name of my people, Filipinos and the indigenous Tedurays specifically, to the world stage in a way,” Ariston told Inquirer USA.

He is grateful to his parents for allowing him to pursue the sciences and be a scientist, which he said was not the typical profession most Filipino parents would encourage their children to pursue.

The son of a farmer and a public school teacher, Ariston revealed that he will be pursuing higher studies at another Ivy League school, Columbia University.

Ariston dreams of a Pisay built in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. As a man of science himself, he hopes to contribute to the further growth of science and technology in Filipino, especially in Mindanao.

