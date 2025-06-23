‘Lumpia Queen’ Abi Marquez meets Superman David Corenswet, director James Gunn

Filipino food content creator Abi Marquez (second from left) meets the stars and director of 'Superman,' from left Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet and director James Gunn.

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-awarded food content creator Abi Marquez has been meeting popular people, and adding to her list are the stars of the upcoming “Superman” movie David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, and its popular director James Gunn.

Marquez posted their interaction on Instagram.

“It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… Lumpia Queen with the SUPER Crew,” Abi wrote on her Instagram post on Sunday.

She tagged Gunn and Brosnahan in her post that showed them seemingly preparing one of her signature dishes — what else but lumpia.

The stars of the latest iteration of the beloved caped superhero was in town last week to promote Gunn’s latest “Superman” flick.

Corenswet takes over the mantle from Henry Cavill, who played the DC caped superhero from 2013’s “Man of Steel” to 2017’s “Justice League.”

Gunn’s “Superman,” starring Corenswet,” hits cinemas on July 9.

