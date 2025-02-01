A love story for the ages

(Seated) Sapphire wedding anniversary celebrants Bert and Nonie Basilio with (standing) son Edwin Basilio and eldest daughter Grace Soong

Love was in full bloom as Bert and Nonie Basilio celebrated their 66th (sapphire) wedding anniversary, as well as Nonie’s 88th birthday at Makati Shangri-La, Manila.

The well-loved pair, accompanied by their seven children, walked down a rose and calla lily-lined aisle to renew their vows in a Mass officiated by Fr. Mario Sobrejuanite, SSP, together with several parish priests from Greenhills, San Juan City.

A star-studded roster of primary and secondary sponsors, most of whom have shared lasting friendships with the couple, lent their blessings to the milestone event.

Principal sponsors Nene and Benny Pe Lim, Baby De Jesus and Noel Gonzales

Guests savored a sumptuous lauriat dinner, followed by a lovely program which featured heartfelt performances of some of Bert and Nonie’s close acquaintances, renowned singers, promising local talents, and two Friends for Cultural Concerns of the Philippines (FCCP) scholars whom the couple have been supporting through the organization’s scholarship project.

Principal sponsors Alfred and Menchu Pascual with Evelyn Ranada and husband Jun Ranada, principal sponsor

The event’s highlight came when the couple danced the anniversary waltz which kicked off a night of celebration, music, and love that will surely be cherished forever.

(Seated) the author with (standing) celebrants Sheree Chua, Roselle Rebano, Ayna Ong, and Grace Gobing

A lavish fete plus TikTok for four birthday ladies

Beloved society ladies Sheree Chua, Grace Gobing, Ayna Ong, and Roselle Rebano celebrated their birthdays with a lively gathering at The Empress Dining Palace in BGC, Taguig City.

Robina Tan with Lanie Fong

Guests enjoyed a lavish dinner spread which included several of the restaurant’s bestselling and mouthwatering dishes like the Empress Soup, Suckling Pig Combination, Scallops with Broccoli in XO Sauce, and Mango Cream with sago and pomelo. In addition, an exciting gift exchange and an amusing TikTok video to the hit song APT made by the group brought fun and laughter to the affair.

It was, indeed, a joyful event filled with love, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments.

* * *

